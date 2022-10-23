Caledonian Canal lit up at Neptune’s Staircase to mark 200th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Caledonian Canal lit up at Neptune’s Staircase to mark 200th anniversary

By Ross Hempseed
October 23, 2022, 1:56 pm Updated: October 23, 2022, 4:27 pm
Neptune's Staircase lit up in fantastic light show. Image: Peter Sandground/Scottish Canals.
Landmarks along the Caledonian Canal were lit up in honour of its 200th anniversary.

Last night Neptune’s Staircase, the canal’s lock system near Fort William, and Gairlochy Lighthouse were lit up in beautiful greens, purples and blues.

And in spite of inclement weather, visitors described the scene as “spectacular”.

The canal stretches for 60 miles along the Great Glen from Inverness in the north-east to Fort William in the south-west.

In addition to the 29 locks, the canal also winds its way through Loch Oich, Loch Lochy and Loch Ness.

The canal was built between 1803 and 1822 by industrial icon Thomas Telford and was designed to make it easier for ships to travel from across Scotland.

Before the canal opened ships had to travel around the hazardous Pentland Firth, which could take days in rough weather.

The Gairlochy Lighthouse was also lit up but was not accessible to the public. Image: Peter Sandground/Scottish Canals.

When the canal was finished it was 12 years behind schedule and £425,000 over budget – the equivalent of around £14 million in today’s money.

With the invention of the motor vehicle, the canal was no longer seen as an important trade route in Scotland, but now enjoys life as a popular tourist attraction.

In honour of the 200th anniversary of both the Caledonian Canal and the Union Canal, Scottish Canals have lit up landmarks along the route.

Caledonian Canal marks 200 years.

The illuminations shown bright against the dark Highland sky. Image: Kim Ferguson.

The celebrations continue with the recreation of the historic first journey using the Loch Ness Barge near Tomnahurich Bridge in Inverness.

The Caledonian Canal has recently undergone work including replacing the lock gates at Kytra and Fort Augustus.

Mackenzie Construction is working with Scottish Canals to celebrate the occasion.

Mark Wilson, construction director at Mackenzie Construction “Over the past 15 years we have worked closely with Scottish Canals to protect Scotland’s canal heritage while transforming spaces along the network for future generations so we are delighted to be partnering with Scottish Canals to celebrate this milestone moment.”

The Caledonian Canal stretches 60 miles across the Great Glen. Image: Kim Ferguson.

Scottish Canals, chief operating officer, Richard Millar, said: “This is a big year for Scottish Canals as we celebrate 200 years of the Caledonian and Union Canals.

“These important heritage assets have stood the test of time; providing important transport routes, bolstering the local and national economy and helping put Scotland on the map as experts in engineering and innovation.”

