Police say death of six-month-old baby in Moray is ‘unexplained’

The death of a six-month-old baby in Elgin is being treated as ‘unexplained’.

The death of the baby boy was reported on Friday morning in the Moray town.

Police were called to the property around 10.25am.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of the sudden death of a six-month-old baby boy at a property in Elgin, around 10.25am on Friday, 21 October.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”