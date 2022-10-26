Here comes the sun: Orkney’s St Magnus Cathedral to welcome art exhibition as part of 2023 science festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Orkney’s St Magnus Cathedral will play host to an artwork portraying the sun in the form of a 6m-diameter inflatable balloon.

An application to temporarily install the piece won backing from the local authority’s St Magnus Cathedral sub-committee.

This week, the sub-committee members viewed a report recommending the artwork be welcomed as part of next year’s Orkney International Science Festival, between September 7 and 13.

The SUN was produced by artist Alex Rinsler and solar physicist Professor Robert Walsh, along with Dr Jonathan Westaway of the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

The piece uses lights and moving images based on NASA’s data of sun activity, projected onto the balloon’s surface.

Assuming the sub-committee’s decision is also ratified at full council, it would hang in the middle of the cathedral crossing.

A piece will be accompanied by a “soundscape.”

This can be localised to the area around the SUN. It may also be played through the cathedral’s sound system and heard throughout the building.

Dry ice and smoke may also be used to create an atmospheric effect.

It’s thought the installation of the SUN would take three days, during which time the cathedral can remain open.

But is it right for a church?

Ahead of today’s meeting, the proposals had already won support from the cathedral’s minister Fraser Macnaughton, and the Church of Scotland congregation.

They have said they see the potential for using the “SUN” as a prompt for prayer, meditation, and contemplation.

While no weddings are planned for the dates proposed for the installation, funerals may be considered, according to the council report.

Should one take place the light and film projections can be switched off but the balloon would remain in situ.

The sub-committee members passed the request. The recommendations were approved with condition that the science festival act as host for the artwork.

It was also agreed the council shouldn’t be financially responsible for the transport, installation, insurance, or maintenance of the SUN.

A third condition agreed an additional workload of 12 hours for the council’s custodial staff, to help with access to the cathedral.

Professor Robert Walsh is with UCLan.

He said: “It will be amazing to work with the festival and staff at the cathedral.

“Visitors to the event will witness ten weeks of our closest star’s life in 12-and-a-half minutes as it cycles through temperatures ranging from 4,500 to 10 million degrees, accompanied by an original soundscape.

“SUN aims to engage and inspire the next generation of scientists and artists.

“So we’re delighted to be showcasing this to an Orkney audience in the magnificent surroundings of the cathedral.”

Artist Alex Rinsler said: “It’s thrilling just to imagine SUN within the majesty of St. Magnus Cathedral next year.

“What a joy to bring art and science together in this sacred space.

“Thank you to the Orkney International Science Festival, Orkney Islands Council and everyone else involved for making this possible.”