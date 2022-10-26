Pensioners going into debt and relying on foodbanks to get by, campaigner warns

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen campaigner has warned many people relying on state pensions are going into debt and relying on foodbanks to get by.

Today is UK State Pension Shortfall Day, a date when a single retired person typically who relies on the state pension runs out of money – or in other words, exceeds their state pension.

According to Linda Carmichael, a Waspi (Women Against State Pension Injustice) campaigner in Aberdeen, this shortfall is now estimated at around £2,000 each year.

Speaking on BBC Scotland’s GMS, she said people on state pensions were currently living on around £185 a week which works out as less than £10,000 a year.

When asked how people were surviving, she said they were scraping by “with great difficulty”.

She said: “Some people have other funds some people have a partner but there’s an awful lot of single people who totally rely on the state pension.

“Now I challenge anybody to be able to survive, keep a home [on that].”

Pensioners using foodbanks and going into debt

Also involved in the Scottish Pensioners’ Forum, Mrs Carmichael said she could see many were “really struggling at the moment”.

“Some are actually getting into debt because of it, others are relying on foodbanks and family and friends,” she added.

“They’re relying on even the older generation some of them and the younger generation whereas they really want to be helping the younger generation.

“People are very worried, they’re worried for the winter. In Scotland, we don’t have the best of climates so they’re very conscious of the bills coming in and there’s less disposable income.

“It’s about quality of life as well. Where’s the quality of life with all the bills that are coming up.”

She also highlighted the effect of the “grey pound”, the disposable income that older people as a group have available to spend, and the effect this will have on the local economy.

