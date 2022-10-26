Warning issued to those ‘who use fireworks to attack the very people putting their safety on the line’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Warning issued to those ‘who use fireworks to attack the very people putting their safety on the line’

By Lottie Hood
October 26, 2022, 1:32 pm Updated: October 26, 2022, 3:35 pm
Community safety minister, Ash Regan, visited Aberdeen Scottish Fire and Rescue Service station to discuss fire safety in run up to Bonfire Night. Image: Kenny Elrick.
Community safety minister, Ash Regan, visited Aberdeen Scottish Fire and Rescue Service station to discuss fire safety in run up to Bonfire Night. Image: Kenny Elrick.

People who use fireworks to attack firefighters have been branded “despicable”.

New legislation has come into force to crackdown on those who deliberately target emergency workers with fireworks.

Last year, firefighters across Scotland were called to 370 incidents during the week of Bonfire Night. Eight attacks were recorded during that time.

As preparations step up for Guy Fawkes Night, authorities are warning that violence against firefighters will not be tolerated.

Community Safety Manager Ash Regan visited Aberdeen to hear about the work carried out in the run-up to November 5, and said she hopes the new rules will keep people – including firefighters – safe this year.

During her visit to the station at North Anderson Drive, Ms Regan urged people to enjoy fireworks in a “safe way”.

She said: “We want people to be able to enjoy fireworks but we equally want to minimise the harms and the risks that are associated with them.

“I don’t think fireworks in themselves are a bad thing. We just want people to enjoy them in a safe way.

“I’m hopeful that with all the planning and preparation and the new changes to the law, that we will start to see a positive change in the way that fireworks are used in Scotland and that harms and risk will be minimised.”

Picture of members of the local community. From left to right: Miranda Radley, Carol Hannaford, Lewis McGill, local senior officer Chay Ewing and Community safety minister Ash Regan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

What does the new legislation say?

Last year, new legislation surrounding the purchase and use of fireworks was introduced.

Fireworks can only now be bought between 7am and 6pm, and set off between 6pm and 11pm – although there are exceptions.

As of October 10, further laws have been introduced – making it an offence to have a firework in a public place or supply a firework to anyone under the age of 18. If caught, they can be fined up to £5,000, jailed for six months, or both.

However, fears have been raised the laws may actually cause more danger and risks lives.

From the same date, attacks on emergency workers using fireworks or pyrotechnics will become “aggravating factors” that will be considered by the courts.

Ms Regan added: “I want to send a strong message that if you’re involved in that type of behaviour, the court will take that aggravation into account when they are sentencing.

“I think it’s a despicable act really to be going out and using fireworks to attack the very people that are putting their safety on the line to protect the rest of us.”

Chay Ewing, local senior officer for Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Legislation boosting confidence

Chay Ewing, local senior officer for Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray, said in Scotland they had been eight fireworks attacks on crews.

“Which is obviously eight too many,” he added.

He said the new legislation is helping to give teams a “feeling of confidence” but reminded the public they have a part to play in keeping communities safe.

He said: “We know that we’re going to be busy on November 5 and potentially the week leading up to it, and sometimes the week after it because weather events might postpone a bonfire display that then goes further afield.

“So it’s got an impact on us. We attended approximately 370 fires last year and if we’re attending those 370 fires, it potentially means that it’s affecting our resource availability to attend other incidents.”

In order to help keep people safe, he encouraged people to attend organised firework display, and follow the legislation.

“Every member of the public has an obligation to look after their own safety, and they can assist us by attending those public events rather than than an organised bonfire,” he said.

Looking for fireworks displays near you? Check out our list

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022 comes to a close - but 2023 festival will be…
APA has issued a grave warning about the potential impact of rising energy costs
Aberdeen Performing Arts says energy crisis is 'a potential threat to our organisation'
To go with story by Craig Munro. A majority of readers are in favour of public money being used to help build the proposed new Dons stadium at the beach. Picture shows; Featured image for Aberdeen FC stadium funding poll results, featuring artist's impression.. Aberdeen City Council. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; 26/10/2022
POLL RESULTS: Majority of P&J readers support public money being used to help build…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Terry Brannon. CR0037775 30/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
'Very damaged' army veteran trashed hotel bar and crashed car while fleeing police
To go with story by Garrett Stell. High Life Highland libraries created a list of local Halloween stories. Picture shows; Inverness Library. Inverness. Supplied by Sandy McCook and DCT Design / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Halloween on a budget? Look no further than your local library
Fiona Soe Paing's new cutting-edge album, blending bothy ballads and electronic music - will preview at Aberdeen's Sound Festival. Image: Provided by Fiona Soe Paing.
Massive Attack meets bothy ballads in north-east musician's cutting-edge album
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeen Airport taxis slammed after traveller forced to wait 30 minutes for cab
Peterhead cemetery.
Peterhead cemetery to be expanded in £200,000 project
Grant Shapps
Grant Shapps: A look at the new business and energy secretary's voting record
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. John O'Donnell was accused of causing Chloe Morrison's death by dangerous driving Picture shows; Deceased Chloe Morrison and lorry driver John O'Donnell. N/A. Supplied by DCT Date; Unknown
'A travesty of justice': Family's outrage as careless lorry driver who killed nursery teacher…

Most Read

1
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
‘It ends today or it ends in jail’: Sheriff’s warning to seagull shooter
2
Post Thumbnail
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
3
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
4
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident’s debit card
5
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
7
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Forecast of 59mph winds prompt ferry cancellations and warnings
8
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of ‘leaders’ Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
9
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
10
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…

More from Press and Journal

Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o' Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
Dunphail Distillery
Third generation moonshiner ready to distill Forres whisky after raising £2m
Shetland Islands Council is delighted to announce that it has now taken possession of the new Anderson High School and Halls of Residence
Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
Moray wind farm public inquiry costs council £150k
Charlie Nicholas playing for Aberdeen against this weekend's opponents Rangers in the 1989 League Cup final.
Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a 'Jim Goodwin fan' and backs Aberdeen to finish third…
Park House oozes style and luxury with open-plan spaces and the chance for indoor-outdoor living.
Five-bedroom house with gym and games room scores high points
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
Bellabeg Shop & Post Office up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
128-year-old Strathdon shop and post office on market with £650,000 price tag
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover Discovery: a magnificent multi-tasker

Editor's Picks

Most Commented