Warning issued to those ‘who use fireworks to attack the very people putting their safety on the line’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People who use fireworks to attack firefighters have been branded “despicable”.

New legislation has come into force to crackdown on those who deliberately target emergency workers with fireworks.

Last year, firefighters across Scotland were called to 370 incidents during the week of Bonfire Night. Eight attacks were recorded during that time.

As preparations step up for Guy Fawkes Night, authorities are warning that violence against firefighters will not be tolerated.

Community Safety Manager Ash Regan visited Aberdeen to hear about the work carried out in the run-up to November 5, and said she hopes the new rules will keep people – including firefighters – safe this year.

During her visit to the station at North Anderson Drive, Ms Regan urged people to enjoy fireworks in a “safe way”.

She said: “We want people to be able to enjoy fireworks but we equally want to minimise the harms and the risks that are associated with them.

“I don’t think fireworks in themselves are a bad thing. We just want people to enjoy them in a safe way.

“I’m hopeful that with all the planning and preparation and the new changes to the law, that we will start to see a positive change in the way that fireworks are used in Scotland and that harms and risk will be minimised.”

What does the new legislation say?

Last year, new legislation surrounding the purchase and use of fireworks was introduced.

Fireworks can only now be bought between 7am and 6pm, and set off between 6pm and 11pm – although there are exceptions.

As of October 10, further laws have been introduced – making it an offence to have a firework in a public place or supply a firework to anyone under the age of 18. If caught, they can be fined up to £5,000, jailed for six months, or both.

However, fears have been raised the laws may actually cause more danger and risks lives.

From the same date, attacks on emergency workers using fireworks or pyrotechnics will become “aggravating factors” that will be considered by the courts.

Ms Regan added: “I want to send a strong message that if you’re involved in that type of behaviour, the court will take that aggravation into account when they are sentencing.

“I think it’s a despicable act really to be going out and using fireworks to attack the very people that are putting their safety on the line to protect the rest of us.”

Legislation boosting confidence

Chay Ewing, local senior officer for Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray, said in Scotland they had been eight fireworks attacks on crews.

“Which is obviously eight too many,” he added.

He said the new legislation is helping to give teams a “feeling of confidence” but reminded the public they have a part to play in keeping communities safe.

He said: “We know that we’re going to be busy on November 5 and potentially the week leading up to it, and sometimes the week after it because weather events might postpone a bonfire display that then goes further afield.

“So it’s got an impact on us. We attended approximately 370 fires last year and if we’re attending those 370 fires, it potentially means that it’s affecting our resource availability to attend other incidents.”

In order to help keep people safe, he encouraged people to attend organised firework display, and follow the legislation.

“Every member of the public has an obligation to look after their own safety, and they can assist us by attending those public events rather than than an organised bonfire,” he said.