Ben Dolphin: Sensational Upper Deeside autumn colours are waiting for you

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Ben Dolphin: Sensational Upper Deeside autumn colours are waiting for you

By Ben Dolphin
October 26, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 26, 2022, 5:06 pm
Autumn is a stunning time of year in the north and north-east (Photo: Aliaksei Marozau/Shutterstock)
Autumn is a stunning time of year in the north and north-east (Photo: Aliaksei Marozau/Shutterstock)

I admit I have very little sense of what nature’s doing beyond the confines of Mar Lodge Estate just now, but, here at least, upstream of Braemar, autumn appears to be on steroids.

The bracken and deer grass have turned the hills a rich rusty brown, the rowans and maples have peppered the policies with traffic-light red, and the few aspen stands we have are beacons ablaze. A yellow so luminous and unnatural I can only describe it as “highlighter pen”.

The ever-reliable larch is late to the party but, for now at least, it’s really not missed because one species in particular is more than picking up the slack. The birch.

Birch always put on a good show in Scotland, turning whole hillsides a soft but confident pale yellow. There’s certainly some of that understated birch beauty around this year, but it’s fighting to be heard amongst a cacophony of louder, bolder birch yellows and, oddly, a vivid orange that I can’t recall seeing in birch before.

It’s a shade of orange that would give beech a run for its money. A beech in full flourish is undoubtedly a russet gem, but this is both paler and brighter than that. Like carrot candlesticks fizzing in the woodlands.

Is this normal for birch? At first, I wondered whether, having spent most of my recent autumns in Fife and West Lothian where birch is less dominant and birch woodlands are small, I’m just unfamiliar with these Deeside hues.

But, I’ve spent two autumns working at Braemar before, and I don’t recall the birch looking like this. I’ve checked my woodland photos from those two autumns, and they all show soft, yellow-brown scenes. Not vivid orange ones.

Is this autumn exceptional?

Perhaps the lack of gales this autumn is responsible? Perhaps birch naturally go from green to yellow to orange, but they rarely get the chance to complete the full transition because all the leaves get blown away beforehand?

But, no, it can’t be that either, because I’ve subsequently seen birch here going straight from green to yellow and then dropping their leaves, while others are going straight from green to orange.

I’ve pretty much forgotten that the landscape can do any colour other than green, and the warm autumnal richness smacks me in the face like it’s the first time I’ve seen it

Whatever the reason, I feel obliged to declare this autumn as exceptional.

However, I can’t help feeling I say that every year. It wouldn’t surprise me if I did, because, by the time autumn colours reach the tipping point where I actually start to notice them, I’ve pretty much forgotten that the landscape can do any colour other than green, and the warm autumnal richness smacks me in the face like it’s the first time I’ve seen it. Every autumn somehow feels like my first, and I inevitably spend the next few weeks walking around gawping, my mouth wide open.

Why do leaves change colour in autumn?

The basic underlying process has the same catalyst every year – light and temperature levels falling below a certain threshold, beyond which trees stop supplying water to their leaves. Production of chlorophyll, the dominant green pigment that gives leaves their distinctive colour, ceases.

The tree then breaks down whatever is left of the chlorophyll, so that it can reabsorb it.

Other pigments, which are present in the leaves throughout the summer because they are crucial for helping absorb energy during photosynthesis, then become visible. Carotenes are orange, xanthophylls are yellow.

Different trees have different proportions of these pigments, and colours therefore vary naturally from species to species. Some trees, like cherry or maple, entice photographers with their redness. Others barely have an autumn, their leaves turning a dull brown, and their leaf-drop making woodlands look mouldy and full of decay. I’m looking at you, sycamore.

Weather determines colour changes

Autumn vibrancy is, however, determined by environmental factors throughout the year, and especially in the autumn. Red colours are produced by anthocyanins and, unlike the other pigments, they aren’t found in all tree species and aren’t actually produced until autumn itself.

They’re a result of sugars accumulating in the leaves on cool, sunny days. The longer such conditions persist, the more sugar is produced. The more sugar that’s produced, the redder the leaf gets.

Mar Lodge Estate looks very different during the summer months (Photo: Mar Lodge Estate)

Generally speaking, a wet spring followed by a “good”, sunny summer is a solid base for autumn colour. Thereafter, warm and sunny by day, cool (but not freezing) by night. If there’s an autumn drought, leaves might drop prematurely before the colours have time to develop, so rain is good… but not too much.

According to Met Office anomaly maps, summer this year was indeed very warm, sunny and dry in Aberdeenshire. But, while September stayed mild, especially at night, it was also rather wet, with less sunshine than normal. Data for October isn’t yet in, but it certainly feels like it’s been a wet and a dull one.

All of which helps us conclude that Upper Deeside has its own unique and elusive recipe for perfect autumn colour!

Ben Dolphin is an outdoors enthusiast, countryside ranger and former president of Ramblers Scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Edinburgh's Modern Two art gallery has announced it will remain closed for the rest of the year (Photo: PhotoFires/Shutterstock)
Colin Farquhar: Scotland's entire arts industry is endangered and needs you
New PM Rishi Sunak has already been criticised for his stilted public speaking style (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Iain Maciver: Political weeks like this only come around every few weeks
Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries of the Conservative Party, both loyal Boris Johnson supporters (Photo: Mark Thomas/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Ungovernable Tories will inevitably see themselves out of power
The UK's new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, pictured in 2021 (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Derek Tucker: Rishi Sunak has a series of unenviable challenges ahead
The realities of Westminster politics is starting to feel more unsettling than science fiction
Scott Begbie: Tories can't keep regenerating prime ministers like Time Lords
Former UK prime ministers (in quick succession), Boris Johnson and Liz Truss (Photo: Ben Cawthra/Shutterstock)
Campbell Gunn: Conservative self-seekers have done serious damage to all politicians
Families with adopted children are struggling behind closed doors (Photo: KieferPix/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Adoptive families need and deserve same support as foster parents
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon poses for photos with attendees at the 2022 SNP party conference at P&J Live. (Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)
David Knight: Scottish independence rhetoric is starting to feel more like fiction than fact
The spice trade was very lucrative in the 1600s and the East India Company wanted in on the action. Photo: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Forget Google, Amazon and Apple, the EIC was bigger than all of…
It's currently unclear who might be moving into 10 Downing Street next (Photo: David Cliff/AP/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: I can't wait for my shottie at being prime minister

Most Read

1
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
‘It ends today or it ends in jail’: Sheriff’s warning to seagull shooter
2
Post Thumbnail
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
3
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
4
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident’s debit card
5
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
7
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Forecast of 59mph winds prompt ferry cancellations and warnings
8
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of ‘leaders’ Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
9
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
10
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…

More from Press and Journal

Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022 comes to a close - but 2023 festival will be…
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o' Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
Dunphail Distillery
Third generation moonshiner ready to distill Forres whisky after raising £2m
Shetland Islands Council is delighted to announce that it has now taken possession of the new Anderson High School and Halls of Residence
Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
Moray wind farm public inquiry costs council £150k
Charlie Nicholas playing for Aberdeen against this weekend's opponents Rangers in the 1989 League Cup final.
Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a 'Jim Goodwin fan' and backs Aberdeen to finish third…
Park House oozes style and luxury with open-plan spaces and the chance for indoor-outdoor living.
Five-bedroom house with gym and games room scores high points
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
Bellabeg Shop & Post Office up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
128-year-old Strathdon shop and post office on market with £650,000 price tag

Editor's Picks

Most Commented