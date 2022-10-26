Ullapool to Stornoway sailing under threat after investigation launched into ship’s stabilisers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Ullapool to Stornoway sailing is under threat after an investigation has been launched into the ship’s stabilisers.

MV Isle of Lewis is due to undergo tests on Thursday to see if it will make the 10.45am sailing.

The 7am sailing has already been cancelled due to forecast “adverse weather”.

It is the busiest route to the Western Isles.

CalMac has promised to post an update once the checks have been completed in the morning.

⚠️YELLOW #Stornaway #Ullapool 27Oct The vessel requires to carry out tests Thursday morning to investigate an issue with it’s stabilisers. We will update further on Thursday morning when more information is available. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) October 26, 2022

If the sailing was cancelled it would add to the pile of cancellations that occurred due to technical faults on ships over the summer.

MV Isle Of Lewis is one of the largest ships in the fleet. It was built in 1995, by the Ferguson Shipbuilders in Port Glasgow.

The now-nationalised shipyard has been the scene of the Scottish ferries scandal.

Two ships, one of the due to serve the Western Isles, are still sitting in the shipyard five years late and £150million over budget.

Stornoway to Ullapool cancellations

Previous sailings from Stornoway to Ullapool this week have also been cancelled.

Wednesday night’s 6.15pm sailing was cancelled due to weather.

Both freight sailings on the route from Wednesday and Thursday were also cancelled.

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “Cancelling a sailing is not a decision we take lightly, and we apologise for the inconvenience this will cause.”