Ullapool to Stornoway sailing under threat after investigation launched into ship’s stabilisers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Ullapool to Stornoway sailing under threat after investigation launched into ship’s stabilisers

By Cameron Roy
October 26, 2022, 9:37 pm Updated: October 27, 2022, 2:27 pm
The MV Isle of Lewis has a possible stabiliser issue.
The MV Isle of Lewis has a possible stabiliser issue.

The Ullapool to Stornoway sailing is under threat after an investigation has been launched into the ship’s stabilisers.

MV Isle of Lewis is due to undergo tests on Thursday to see if it will make the 10.45am sailing.

The 7am sailing has already been cancelled due to forecast “adverse weather”.

It is the busiest route to the Western Isles.

CalMac has promised to post an update once the checks have been completed in the morning.

If the sailing was cancelled it would add to the pile of cancellations that occurred due to technical faults on ships over the summer.

MV Isle Of Lewis is one of the largest ships in the fleet. It was built in 1995, by the Ferguson Shipbuilders in Port Glasgow.

The now-nationalised shipyard has been the scene of the Scottish ferries scandal.

Two ships, one of the due to serve the Western Isles, are still sitting in the shipyard five years late and £150million over budget.

Stornoway to Ullapool cancellations

Previous sailings from Stornoway to Ullapool this week have also been cancelled.

Wednesday night’s 6.15pm sailing was cancelled due to weather.

Both freight sailings on the route from Wednesday and Thursday were also cancelled. 

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “Cancelling a sailing is not a decision we take lightly, and we apologise for the inconvenience this will cause.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Schools and other capital builds hang in the balance amid Highland Council budget uncertainty. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
'Our kids are eating outside because there is no space': Turf war for new…
Education chairman John Finlayson said the ELC rates increases show council values its partners. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Highland Council boosts rates for nurseries but warns 'every penny we spend that we…
Kevin Henderson, 58, has been reported missing from the Beauly area. Image: DC Thomson/ Police Scotland.
Missing Beauly man Kevin Henderson last seen getting into dark Audi at Co-op
Fife teen Dalgety rescue
Multi agency search stood down after beacon alert in Western Isles
Roy Bridge School could close this year
Roy Bridge Primary set to close for good after five years without students on…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. The father of Highland nursery teacher killed when she was struck by a lorry has spoken of his anguish after the man responsible for her death avoided a prison sentence. Picture shows; Chloe Morrison and her family. n/a. Supplied by Morrison family Date; Unknown
Family launches civil action after lorry driver responsible for Highland nursery teacher's death avoids…
Orkney cruise
Orkney harbours record unexpected £400,000 windfall from cruise liner income
The A9 between Aviemore and Carrbridge. Image: Google Maps.
Woman taken to hospital following crash on A9 at Carrbridge
Police said it was a call with good attention. Image: DC Thomson.
Young girl reported wandering through Nairn at 6am in pink dress a 'false call'
Kim Brown from Nairn signed up to take part in Poppyscotland Come Dancing in memory of her brother-in-law Peter who died while serving in Northern Ireland. Image: Poppyscotland.
Highlanders sign up for Poppyscotland Come Dancing in memory of loved ones

Most Read

1
The property was cordoned off, including the pavement outside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Man seen acting ‘suspiciously’ at time of deliberate fire in Elgin
2
Pastor Douglas Clough is pastor of Moray Coast Baptist Church. Images: Facebook/ Google Maps.
Pastor tells Moray church ‘primary function’ of women is washing up, cooking and cleaning
3
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o’ Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
4
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Stephen Gow, general manager of Aberdeen?s The Chester Hotel and Master Innholder, has been granted the Freedom of The City of London Picture shows; Chester Hotel general manager Stephen Gow. London. Supplied by Tricker PR Date; 21/10/2022
Aberdeen hotelier granted freedom of London
5
Charlie Nicholas and Paul Mason celebrate after beating Rangers in the 1989 League Cup Final.
Aberdeen would have won the league title in 1991 if I hadn’t left, says…
6
Alexei from Stranger Things is coming to Aberdeen Comic Con.
Go upside down with Stranger Things star at Aberdeen Comic Con
7
Look out, restaurant staff - James Corden and his wife Julia Carey may be headed your way. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen waiters reveal their own customers from hell after James Corden shows how it’s…
8
Tui passengers were forced to wait for 10 hours at the airport. Photo by Shutterstock (10635183f).
Tenerife holidaymakers stranded as Tui flight to Aberdeen is delayed overnight – again
9
Post Thumbnail
Carron to Mumbai restaurant boss accused of threatening man with hammer
10
L-R Nick Beeson & Sam Pettipher. Image: EBar
Aberdeen firm EBar smashes £1 million in sales and raises £844,000 from funders

More from Press and Journal

Siobhan Bridges has been recognised for her compassion for patients as she is crowned the winner of the 2022 Simon Pullin Award. Image by Edinburgh Napier University.
Aberdeenshire nursing graduate wins the Simon Pullin Award
Families were able to interact with live actors at BOOtanics. Image: High Life Highland.
Fright night as BOOtanics return to Inverness
Ashley and Broomhill Community Council are throwing their Owl-O-Ween event at Holburn West Church.
Owls and creepy crawlies to add to spooky Halloween fun at Aberdeen church
Royal British Legion in Ellon. Image: Kath Flannery.
Ellon Legion organises 'heat and eat' sessions for the community during winter
Kyles Athletic team manager Robert Baxter with the Celtic Society Cup. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: Family and work commitments will see Kyles Athletic's trophy-winning boss Robert Baxter step…
A variety of the dishes at Chaophraya. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Quality Thai cuisine served up at Chaophraya in Aberdeen
Leading north-east farmer and businessman John Lind.
John Lind: Aberdeenshire farmer who expanded into Poland dies
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Nikki Storrar runs the award winning Ardross Farm Shop Picture shows; Nikki Storrar. Unknown. Supplied by Scottish Agritourism Date; Unknown
Challenges facing farm tourism operators will be in the spotlight at Scottish Agritourism Conference
Eve Crawford leaving court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Spraypaint vandal in court over mysterious Japanese graffiti on Aberdeen University buildings
Post Thumbnail
Tradition and technology: Alfa Tonale hybrid delivers best of both worlds

Editor's Picks

Most Commented