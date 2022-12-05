‘Annus horribilis on A9’: Fergus Ewing calls for ‘rapid progress’ for Inverness to Perth dualling following record road deaths

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness MSP Fergus Ewing has said the delays to dualling the A9 Inverness to Perth road is “unacceptable” following the rise in deaths.

It was recently announced a 13th person had died following a crash on the 112-mile stretch between Perth and Inverness since July.

It makes 2022 the deadliest year for road deaths on the A9 in 20 years, with Transport Scotland recognising the “concerning” increase in fatalities.

Plans to dual the majority single-carriageway road have been in the works for years as part of a £3 billion upgrade.

The road is currently 77 miles of single-carriageway with several sections of dual carriageway making up the remaining 35 miles.

MSP for Inverness and Nairn, Fergus Ewing, called 2022 an “annus horribilis” when it comes to A9 road deaths.

Mr Ewing on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme said evidence does suggest people are more likely to be involved in a potentially life-threatening incident on the A9’s single carriageways.

He said: “The Road Safety Foundation has indicated that there’s three times greater risk of incidents occurring on single as opposed to dual carriageways.

“Many of the incidents that have occurred on the A9 have occurred at junctions with towns such as Dunkeld, Carrbridge and Aviemore and others have occurred at parts of the road where the carriageway changes.”

‘We need to see very rapid progress’

The MSP also says having no central reservations along single-carriageway sections leaves no barrier between head-on collisions.

Mr Ewing says he is committed to delivering the “long-standing pledge” made by the SNP when it came to power in 2007 to dual the A9.

Currently, nine sections need upgrading, with the work still set for completion in 2025, however, the project has been hampered by delays.

“I think the delays have not been acceptable, I also have to say that patience is not inexhaustible.

“People are now questioning the commitment, and I am absolutely satisfied that the Scottish Government remains wholly committed to dualling the A9.

“I don’t think the commitment is in doubt, but we need to see the commitment in words matched by deeds and we need to see very rapid progress.”

‘Road itself is not an unsafe road’

Mr Ewing is calling on the Scottish Government to deliver a revised timetable of the work to dual the A9 and to consider improved signage at the worst areas along the road.

Sergeant Steve Livesey who patrols the A9 frequently told the BBC: “Every one (accident) has to be taken on its own merit. However, you can see trends – particularly foreign drivers seem to be featuring this year.

“We are also getting local tourists from the UK who are unfamiliar with the road.”

“I think the responsibility is with the driver, and the responsibility is on the driver to understand the road. The road itself is not an unsafe road.

“Yes, dualling would make the road quicker with traffic flow. However, if everyone was driving responsibly and effectively then we wouldn’t have any collisions.”

Speaking to the BBC, a Transport Scotland spokeswoman said: “One death on Scotland’s roads is one too many and our sympathies lie with all those affected by such tragic incidents.

“As the transport minister has made clear in parliament, the concerning increase in fatal road collisions on the A9 requires urgent attention.”