‘Residents want action, not excuses’: Murdo Fraser MSP calls for A9 dualling to be prioritised after 12th death on road this year

The Scottish Government has been told to “sit up and take notice” as the tragic death toll on the A9 Inverness to Perth road reaches 12 for the year.

In the wake of the most recent death this week, MSP Murdo Fraser is calling for an urgent action to bring to an end fatalities on Scotland’s “most dangerous road”.

He says instead of spending money on an independence referendum, all money should now be spent in saving lives and improving the road.

Calling on the government to “sit up and take notice”, Mr Fraser said the government should push on with its £3 billion dualling programme on the Perth to Inverness road.

The Transport Scotland website still lists the completion date for the project as 2025, despite only two of 11 sections being completed.

Deadliest year on A9

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP was commenting following the latest death on the A9, when a 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after a crash on the road on Wednesday, October 12, at 6.45pm near Kingussie.

This year is the deadliest on the A9 since 2010 when 13 fatalities were recorded.

Nine of the deaths on the A9 road this year have been on a stretch of just 25 miles between Newtonmore and Slochd.

Badenoch and Strathspey councillor Bill Lobban has described the total as “catastrophic” and called for an overtaking ban in some areas to improve safety.

Mr Fraser said: “The SNP Government need to sit up and take notice at all these recent deaths on the A9 Perth to Inverness road – all of which took place on single carriageway stretches.

“I’ve repeatedly called for the SNP to push on with the dualling but progress has been painfully slow.

“Instead, it appears they have become too distracted by their obsession with independence.”

Mr Fraser continued: “Road safety campaigners and residents living adjacent to the A9 will be shocked that 12 people have died following accidents on the A9 since July. They want action, not more delays and excuses from this government.”

Mr Fraser previously campaigned to have the whole of the A9 Perth to Inverness road dualled.

Road safety is of paramount importance

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “The recent accidents on the A9 are a tragedy for everyone involved. Our sympathies are with the families and friends of everyone affected by these events.

“Road safety is of paramount importance and we are working with police and our operating companies to understand the circumstances of the accidents that have happened.

“As police investigations are ongoing, we cannot comment on these.”

He added: “We will continue to invest in the safety of the A9 where it is appropriate and possible to do so, and the A9 safety group will continue to consider safety for the wider route.

“The Scottish Government remains firmly committed to completing the dualling of the A9 between Perth and Inverness. We have already invested over £400 million to date delivering the dualling programme.”

He said: “Work to determine the most suitable procurement options for the remaining sections of the A9 dualling is ongoing.

“This is a complex exercise which looks at a number of factors including how the project can be delivered most efficiently by the industry, whilst minimising disruption to road users and helping to support economic recovery post-Covid.

“An update on the outcomes of this complex piece of work will be provided when the work is completed.”

Everyone who has died on A9 since July

October 12

George Leslie Norris, from Bankfoot in Perthshire, was killed in a three-car collision near to Kingussie involving two cars and a van towing a tractor.

He was the driver of a silver Ford C-Max car travelling south on the A9 near Kingussie.

The 41-year-old male driver of the van and 20-year-old male passenger were checked over by paramedics. The 61-year-old female driver of the Renault and 79-year-old male passenger were also treated at the scene.

September 30

A lorry driver was killed in crash with another HGV on A9 near Carrbridge.

64-year-old Alan Jones, from Inverness, died at the scene.

The 56-year-old driver of the other lorry was taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, but was discharged after treatment.

September 29

A man and a women were killed in a crash on the A9.

The collision happened between Bankfoot and Birnam in Perthshire at around 5.45pm on Thursday, September 29.

September 16

One woman died and two people were in hospital following a crash on the A9.

She was named as Jacalyn Margittay, 69, of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin in the USA.

September 16

Tributes were paid to Philippa Grant MBE of Rothiemurchus, who died in a road accident on the A9 on Friday, September 16.

The incident happened at the Slochd near Carrbridge when her Silver Audi A4 was in a collision with a single-decker bus.

August 15

A third person died after a fatal crash on the A9 in the Highlands, police confirmed.

Emergency services attended the collision between a car and a lorry at Ralia, south of Newtonmore, at the junction with the B9150 near Aviemore at around 4.50pm on Wednesday, August 10.

August 10

Two people died in a crash on the A9 in the Highlands.

Police received reports of a collision between a car and a lorry at Ralia by Newtonmore, at the junction with the B9150 near Aviemore, at about 4.50pm on Wednesday, August 10.

Emergency services attended the incident and two passengers – a 75-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man – were pronounced dead at the scene.

July 7

A toddler and his grandparents were the victims of a horrific crash in the Highlands on Tuesday, July 7.

David and Elza McPherson were travelling with their two-year-old grandson when the three-vehicle crash happened on the A9 Inverness to Perth road, near the Slochd Summit.

A huge emergency response was launched at about 11.40am, with three air ambulances, four fire crews and several police units in attendance.

Mr McPherson, 68, who was driving a red Fiesta, died at the scene.

Mrs McPherson, 64, and her grandson – who has not been named – were taken to hospital but died a short time later.