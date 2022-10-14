‘Residents want action, not excuses’: Murdo Fraser MSP calls for A9 dualling to be prioritised after 12th death on road this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Residents want action, not excuses’: Murdo Fraser MSP calls for A9 dualling to be prioritised after 12th death on road this year

By Louise Glen
October 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Crash investigators have been repeatedly called to the A9 this year. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Crash investigators have been repeatedly called to the A9 this year. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Scottish Government has been told to “sit up and take notice” as the tragic death toll on the A9 Inverness to Perth road reaches 12 for the year.

In the wake of the most recent death this week, MSP Murdo Fraser is calling for an urgent action to bring to an end fatalities on Scotland’s “most dangerous road”.

He says instead of spending money on an independence referendum, all money should now be spent in saving lives and improving the road.

Calling on the government to “sit up and take notice”, Mr Fraser said the government should push on with its £3 billion dualling programme on the Perth to Inverness road.

The Transport Scotland website still lists the completion date for the project as 2025, despite only two of 11 sections being completed.

Deadliest year on A9

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP was commenting following the latest death on the A9, when a 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after a crash on the road on Wednesday, October 12, at 6.45pm near Kingussie.

This year is the deadliest on the A9 since 2010 when 13 fatalities were recorded.

Nine of the deaths on the A9 road this year have been on a stretch of just 25 miles between Newtonmore and Slochd.

Badenoch and Strathspey councillor Bill Lobban has described the total as “catastrophic” and called for an overtaking ban in some areas to improve safety.

Mr Fraser said: “The SNP Government need to sit up and take notice at all these recent deaths on the A9 Perth to Inverness road – all of which took place on single carriageway stretches.

Murdo Fraser MSP. Image: Andrew Cowan/ Scottish Parliament.

“I’ve repeatedly called for the SNP to push on with the dualling but progress has been painfully slow.

“Instead, it appears they have become too distracted by their obsession with independence.”

Mr Fraser continued: “Road safety campaigners and residents living adjacent to the A9 will be shocked that 12 people have died following accidents on the A9 since July. They want action, not more delays and excuses from this government.”

Mr Fraser previously campaigned to have the whole of the A9 Perth to Inverness road dualled.

Road safety is of paramount importance

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “The recent accidents on the A9 are a tragedy for everyone involved. Our sympathies are with the families and friends of everyone affected by these events.

“Road safety is of paramount importance and we are working with police and our operating companies to understand the circumstances of the accidents that have happened.

There have been 12 deaths on the A9 since July, and the winter has not yet hit. Image: Sandy McCook.

“As police investigations are ongoing, we cannot comment on these.”

He added: “We will continue to invest in the safety of the A9 where it is appropriate and possible to do so, and the A9 safety group will continue to consider safety for the wider route.

“The Scottish Government remains firmly committed to completing the dualling of the A9 between Perth and Inverness. We have already invested over £400 million to date delivering the dualling programme.”

He said: “Work to determine the most suitable procurement options for the remaining sections of the A9 dualling is ongoing.

“This is a complex exercise which looks at a number of factors including how the project can be delivered most efficiently by the industry, whilst minimising disruption to road users and helping to support economic recovery post-Covid.

“An update on the outcomes of this complex piece of work will be provided when the work is completed.”

Everyone who has died on A9 since July

October 12

George Leslie Norris, from Bankfoot in Perthshire, was killed in a three-car collision near to Kingussie involving two cars and a van towing a tractor.

He was the driver of a silver Ford C-Max car travelling south on the A9 near Kingussie.

The 41-year-old male driver of the van and 20-year-old male passenger were checked over by paramedics. The 61-year-old female driver of the Renault and 79-year-old male passenger were also treated at the scene.

George Leslie Norris.

September 30

A lorry driver was killed in crash with another HGV on A9 near Carrbridge.

64-year-old Alan Jones, from Inverness, died at the scene.

The 56-year-old driver of the other lorry was taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, but was discharged after treatment.

Alan Jones.

September 29

A man and a women were killed in a crash on the A9.

The collision happened between Bankfoot and Birnam in Perthshire at around 5.45pm on Thursday, September 29.

September 16

One woman died and two people were in hospital following a crash on the A9.

She was named as Jacalyn Margittay, 69, of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin in the USA.

September 16

Tributes were paid to Philippa Grant MBE of Rothiemurchus, who died in a road accident on the A9 on Friday, September 16.

The incident happened at the Slochd near Carrbridge when her Silver Audi A4 was in a collision with a single-decker bus.

Philippa Grant. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

August 15

A third person died after a fatal crash on the A9 in the Highlands, police confirmed.

Emergency services attended the collision between a car and a lorry at Ralia, south of Newtonmore, at the junction with the B9150 near Aviemore at around 4.50pm on Wednesday, August 10.

August 10

Two people died in a crash on the A9 in the Highlands.

Police received reports of a collision between a car and a lorry at Ralia by Newtonmore, at the junction with the B9150 near Aviemore, at about 4.50pm on Wednesday, August 10.

Emergency services attended the incident and two passengers – a 75-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man – were pronounced dead at the scene.

July 7

A toddler and his grandparents were the victims of a horrific crash in the Highlands on Tuesday, July 7.

David and Elza McPherson were travelling with their two-year-old grandson when the three-vehicle crash happened on the A9 Inverness to Perth road, near the Slochd Summit.

A huge emergency response was launched at about 11.40am, with three air ambulances, four fire crews and several police units in attendance.

David McPherson, his wife Elza McPherson, of Inverness, and their grandson, aged just 2, were killed in a crash near Slochd summit in July. Image: Sandy McCook.

Mr McPherson, 68, who was driving a red Fiesta, died at the scene.

Mrs McPherson, 64, and her grandson – who has not been named – were taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

John Urquhart from Skye, originally from Harris, has been named as Gaelic Ambassador of the Year. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'I love Gaelic': Skye author and poet named Gaelic Ambassador of the Year at…
Wick Harbour.
Wick planning application aims to inject 'new life' into building
Lewis West with Olympian Ellie Simmonds at the National Dwarf Games.
Dwarfism Awareness Month: Oban lad Lewis takes inspiration from Ellie Simmonds
John Baillie has been rowing thousands of miles at Tesco stores to raise funds for Erskine. Image: Erskine.
Inverness veteran raises over £10,000 for Erskine after rowing equivalent of Atlantic
The Rest and Be Thankful
Traffic controls in action on Rest and Be Thankful due to heavy rain
George Leslie Norris died in a crash on the A9 at Kingussie. Image: Police Scotland.
Police name motorist killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing trailer
Staffa
Rural tourism infrastructure projects receive share of £3 million funding
The Big Box project has helped restore a Rennie Mackintosh classic. Pic: Carmody Groarke.
Have you got the best building in Argyll? A new competition wants your submission…
Police were called to a crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis on Friday morning. Image: Google Maps Street View.
Biker, 60, seriously hurt in A857 crash near South Galson on Lewis
Council Leader Robin Currie.
Council leader wants residents to write letters to parliament over £7 million budget hole…

Most Read

1
Provost Rust Drive
Woman, 46, denies offering ‘sexual activity’ with 12-year-old boy for money
2
George Leslie Norris died in a crash on the A9 at Kingussie. Image: Police Scotland.
Police name motorist killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing trailer
3
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
4
Alex-John Stephen hid his face as he left court.
John Bishop comedy show ends in break-up, taxi rank brawl and domestic abuse assault
5
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
6
Ian Stewart.
Unpaid work for Aberdeen grandad who racially abused Celtic players
7
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
8
Eday Road resident John Green, pictured right, fears a serious accident could happen on Eday Road. Also pictured: Councillor Martin Greig. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘I am waiting for somebody to be killed’: Could higher speed bumps improve safety…
9
Dundee Sheriff Court
Serial crook dodges jail after jury believe tale of £18K loot find
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Court Picture shows; Christopher Clark. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Stalked by bank transfers: Woman hounded by ex via money app

More from Press and Journal

A woman says she was sexually assaulted near Drummer's Corner, Peterhead. Image: Google maps screengrab
Woman says she was 'grabbed' on same morning of alleged sex assault on Peterhead…
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image SNS
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds warns of lethal finishers at opponents Cove Rangers
Aboyne Hospital and Health Centre. Picture by Kenny Elrick / DCT Media.
Aboyne Community Hospital to reopen after staff shortages forced closure
An aerial image of the under-construction Aberdeen Incinerator. Photo: Kenny Elrick, 12/10/22.
Aberdeen incinerator contractor obliged to start accepting waste from October 29
The Stooshie: The politics podcast from DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Green conference and further Tory turmoil
Trains, Nicola Sturgeon and Aberdeen's revamp
Readers' letters: Train journeys, Nicola Sturgeon's Anti-tory comments and Aberdeen City's revamp
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay expects Dundee United to bring fresh confidence into Dingwall…
Professor Sarah Pedersen of RGU has helped create a new "Quinepedia" initiative. Picture: Kenny Elrick
BIG INTERVIEW: Sarah Pedersen highlights the launch of Quinepedia but worries about women's rights…
Scotland Women's captain Rachel Corsie in action against the Republic of Ireland at Hampden on Tuesday. (Pic by Colin Poultney/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: I'm not sure when - or how - I'll get over Scotland…
Aberdeen's coat of arms planted on the Union Terrace Gardens embankment. It was a familiar sight for years before the £30m revamp. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Union Terrace Gardens: The P&J's latest aerial footage as full UTG reopening 'weeks away'
6

Editor's Picks

Most Commented