‘This run is for her’: Inverness man gears up for London Marathon to help mum and others with MS

Connor Buchan’s inspiration to train for the London Marathon comes from his mother and his desire to raise money to help her and others.

In the run up to Christmas Connor, from Inverness, has begun preparations for the event in April when he will take part on behalf of the MS Society.

It is the latest fundraising run, and the second marathon, he has undertaken for the society. His mother Susan has been living with MS for more than 20 years.

Target to raise £2,000

As he’s secured a charity place, Connor is tasked with raising at least £2,000, but hopes to exceed that amount from donations to a JustGiving page and other fundraising.

Connor said: “My mum has suffered from MS for 20-plus years, having gone through many hard times because of the disease.

“But no matter how hard the times get, she always fights through and is an inspiration to everyone that knows her. This run is for her.”

He added: “The MS Society does a lot of research into treatment and campaigning for the rights of people.

“This is my way of giving something back and any money I can raise, no matter how small, will go some way to helping them.

“The London Marathon will be a great way to raise awareness of the charity and money to fight MS.”

Connor, 28, an electrical project engineer with Ross-shire Engineering, took up running in 2017 as a way of getting fit.

Inverness Half Marathon will be part of training programme

He competed in his first event the same year for MS in honour of his mother.

Since then he has taken part in the Edinburgh Marathon in 2019 and four half marathons, as well as 10k and 5k events.

The 5k runs have been done with his son Zach, now nine, who took part in his first run aged five.

“It’s not going to be easy training over Christmas but I’ll just need to push through it”, said Connor.

“I will also be running the Inverness Half Marathon as part of my training plan and will be using that to promote this amazing cause.”

He also plans to organise other fundraising events, including possible bake sales and a quiz night to help reach his target.

Morna Simpkins, director of MS Society Scotland, said: “We would like to thank Connor for supporting us and wish him all the best for the London Marathon next year.

“More than 15,000 people live with multiple sclerosis (MS) in Scotland. It’s relentless, painful and disabling.

“We’re here to make life better for people with MS – through research, campaigning, and support – and our fantastic fundraisers, like Connor, help to make that possible.”

