Tunnels between islands, revamped train stations and Aberdeen Rapid Transit earmarked in Scotland’s transport future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Transport

Tunnels between islands, revamped train stations and Aberdeen Rapid Transit earmarked in Scotland’s transport future

By Kieran Beattie
December 9, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 9, 2022, 5:27 pm
The Strategic Transport Projects Review contains recommendations for all sorts of transport projects across Scotland. Images: Transport Scotland.
The Strategic Transport Projects Review contains recommendations for all sorts of transport projects across Scotland. Images: Transport Scotland.

Dozens of major transformations to transport Scotland over the next 20 years have been officially recommended by the Scottish Government.

From tunnels between islands to investment in the Aberdeen Rapid Transit plan, the second Strategic Transport Projects Review (STPR2) report contains a total of 45 recommendations, 38 of which are already underway.

Michael Matheson, the cabinet secretary for net zero, energy and transport said the final publication this week is a “key milestone for transport planning in Scotland, setting out a 20 year framework for capital investment to drive the change we need to reach our ambitious — and essential — net zero goals”.

But what are the nuts and bolts of the wide-ranging recommendations?

Here are the five key recommendations from STPR2 that will affect the north-east, Highlands and islands of Scotland.

 

1. Major railway station overhauls

Inverness Railway Station. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

After the upgrade of Glasgow Queen Street’s railway station, as well as improvements in Aberdeen and Stirling, the Scottish Government is also recommending the upgrades of four other key stations.

The report has recommended the redevelopment of Edinburgh Waverley, Glasgow Central, Perth and Inverness railway stations.

It is hoped that with investment in these stations, some of which are starting to show their age, it could help get more people travelling by rail, which would help to reduce the transport sector’s carbon footprint.

2. Aberdeen Rapid Transit

An initial Nestrans map, showing early ideas of where the ART routes would travel. Image: Nestrans

Last month, Nestrans officially launched its campaign to create an Aberdeen Rapid Transit service to serve the Granite City and outlying communities, with a price tag of £150 million.

When they launched their campaign to get the wheels moving on the ambitious proposals, Nestrans director Rab Dickson said it could create a system of vehicles similar to buses that would rival the Edinburgh trams, or Glasgow’s subway.

The STPR2 recommends that Transport Scotland continues to work with Nestrans, as well as Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils to develop the proposals.

The report said: “This would improve region-wide connectivity and encourage a switch from car to public transport, and more sustainable travel options.”

3. Access to Argyll (A83)

The STPR2 document recommends improvements on the A83 Rest and be Thankful. Image: Transport Scotland.

The report highlights one of Scotland’s most troubled roads, the A83 from Tarbert to Campbeltown, and the problems it has repeatedly faced over the years due to landslips and other factors near and around the Rest and Be Thankful section.

Unfortunately the crucial route is often shut due to severe weather, landslides and flooding.

The STPR2 says the ongoing closures have a “significant negative impact on the region and its economy”, and that closures can result in detours “of up to 50 miles for residents, businesses and visitors”.

It is recommended in the report that work continues on “developing a more reliable route”.

The report added: “New or improved road infrastructure to address these closures would improve the reliability of the route as a vital artery through ARgyll, as a connection for both the Kintyre and Cowal peninsulas, and as one of the only two trunk roads linking Argyll and Bute to the central belt.”

4. Rail enhancements for the Highlands Main Line and the Perth-Dundee-Aberdeen corridor

The report recommends improvements to key railway corridors to create improved journey times for both passengers and freight. Image: Transport Scotland.

The STPR2 documentation recommends a major programme of “strategic rail enhancements” in order to “improve journey times and increase capacity and reliability for passenger and freight services”.

It recommends focusing these enhancements on the Highland Main Line rail corridor, the Perth-Dundee-Aberdeen corridor, and also the Edinburgh/Glasgow-Perth/Dundee corridor.

The report said that future passenger rail investment should be “targeted on the strongest city to city markets, as these are the routes where the greatest value from improvements would be realised”.

For the Highland Main Line, these improvements recommended would include “new and longer passing loops”.

For the other enhancement programmes, they would include “junction upgrades and permissible speed increases”, as well as looking at the possibility of allowing for “taller and wider trains”.

5. Potential Sound of Harris, Sound of Barra fixed link, and fixed link between Mull and Scottish mainland (…that could involve tunnels or bridges)

The STPR2 report has acknowledged the difficulties islanders face with ferries. Image: Transport Scotland.

The latest STPR2 report acknowledges the current issues facing many islanders with ferries. 

It said: “The current ferry routes on the Sound of Harris, Sound of Barra and between Mull and the Scottish mainland face a number of issues and challenges.

“Replacing ferry services with fixed links, (bridges, causeways and/or tunnels) can improve reliability, connectivity, capacity and travel times, and allow for the wider reconfiguration of ferry services”.

The report recommends that further work be undertaken on business cases to “better understand the benefits, costs and challenges associated with these options”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Transport

Image shows an Aberdeen gull swooping for a sandwich and a plant-topped bus stop in Utrecht. Similar could soon come to the Granite City.
Could 'middle class, baguette-pinching seagulls' sink Aberdeen's green bus stops?
4
One of the Belfast Glider vehicles.
What can Aberdeen's proposed £150 million rapid transport network learn from the Belfast Glider?
4
Always make sure you can see out all your windows clearly before you set off. Image: Shutterstock
Met Office yellow warning of icy patches as 'fault on train' cancels trains from…
Traffic in heavy snow on the A9. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Snow delays on A9 Inverness to Perth as yellow weather warning issued
Train strikes are set to disrupt train travel in early 2023 with five days of strikes. Image: DC Thomson.
Five-day train strike has the potential to bring chaos as commuters in the north…
Icy underfoot on untreated road surfaces until 10am tomorrow. Image: DC Thomson.
Trains and ferries cancelled in the west amidst fresh snow and ice warning across…
A map of planned changes to roads in Aberdeen. Read our guide to find out how you can avoid getting a fine when the changes are operation. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
All you need to know about major Aberdeen road changes to avoid a fine
2
The Haudagain Roundabout has long been one of the most notorious traffic bottlenecks in the city. But after the Haudagain Improvement Project, what do our reader's think has changed? Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Reader's poll results: 55% say Haudagain changes haven't improved traffic flow
The Glen Sannox is one of 16 vessels the ferry operator is expecting in the next five years. Image: DC Thomson.
CalMac boss says he is 'excited' about 2023 as annual report shows 86% of…
Roadworks on the A92 road have been ongoing for months. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
A92 Aberdeen to Ellon roadworks to be finished by Christmas

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented