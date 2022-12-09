Businessman fined after seriously injuring cyclist in Jaguar crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Businessman fined after seriously injuring cyclist in Jaguar crash

By David Love
December 9, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 9, 2022, 8:24 am
Matthew Morrison leaves Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Matthew Morrison leaves Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A businessman who seriously injured a cyclist when his Jaguar sped round a bend outside Fort William and clipped the bike has been fined £2000.

The collision happened on April 2, 2021 when camper van company director Matthew Morrison, formerly of Gairlochy, Spean Bridge, was travelling north on the A82.

Inverness Sheriff Court previously heard that the 34-year-old was travelling at excessive speed when he negotiated the bend near the Fort William Golf Club junction which had several hazard warnings beforehand.

He was confronted by the 65-year-old cyclist, who was accompanied by his 36-year-old son, and hit his brakes hard.

But his black Jaguar XJR fish-tailed, spinning around 180 degrees, and clipped the bicycle, sending the cyclist crashing to the ground.

His victim suffered a broken collar bone and other injuries.

‘Smoke coming from the brakes’

Morrison previously admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving while having over the safe limit of cannabis in his system and had sentence deferred for a background report.

Fiscal depute Susan Love said: “Witnesses saw smoke coming from the brakes and heard screeching. The two cyclists were in a single line and his car made contact with one of them.”

Defence solicitor Ronnie Simpson told the court: “There was no damage to the bike which was still rideable after this. So the contact was minimal.

“As he entered the bend, he was presented with two cyclists in front of him. They weren’t single file but nor were they side by side, somewhat between the two.

“There was an oncoming vehicle and he managed to squeeze through the gap but collided with the wheel of the rear cyclist.

“The ABS did not operate for whatever reason and his vehicle fish-tailed, touching the back of the bicycle.

“My client provided a jacket for the cyclist to keep him comfortable until the arrival of the police and ambulance and later contacted him expressing genuine remorse.

An ongoing personal injury claim

“But for the controlled substance, this reads like careless driving. He is not a regular user and had taken cannabis a few days before the incident. He was surprised he was over the limit.

“At the time, he rented camper vans in Fort William and the business suffered during Covid. It ceased trading and then he entered a divorce. He has relocated to Malta where he has a new partner and intends setting up a business.”

The lawyer told Sheriff David Harvie that the insurance had paid out £600 for a new bike for the cyclist and there was an ongoing personal injury claim.

Sheriff Harvie decided against a compensation order because of the civil case and a community payback order was also ruled out due to Morrison living abroad.

The Sheriff told him: “This is the first and hopefully the only time you will come to the attention of the court.

“The quality of your driving was undoubtedly dangerous and you were over the limit for a controlled substance. This could have been even worse.”

Sheriff Harvie had considered a £3,000 fine and a three-year ban but discounted the penalties because of Morrison’s early guilty plea.

Morrison was also banned from driving for two years.

He must sit the extended driving test before he is allowed to drive again.

