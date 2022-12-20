‘A true loss to Scottish culture’: Award-winning Gaelic poet Aonghas MacNeacail dies aged 80

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Internationally proclaimed Gaelic poet and song-writer Aonghas MacNeacail has died aged 80.

Mr MacNeacail, also known as Aonghas Dubh or Black Angus, was a leading voice in Gaelic poetry for decades, playing a central role in preserving it for future generations.

He was born in Uig on the Isle of Skye in 1942 but lived for many years in the Scottish Borders with his wife, the actor and singer Gerda Stevenson, and their family.

Mr MacNeacail took his first, and probably most important, steps to his future career in the 1960s, when a Langside College teacher introduced him to contemporary Gaelic and English poetry.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of outstanding Gaelic poet Aonghas Dubh MacNeacail. Our thoughts and condolences are with Gerda, the family and Aonghas' many friends. A true loss to Scottish culture. pic.twitter.com/NowT086cgp — SALTIRE SOCIETY (@Saltire_Society) December 20, 2022

While most of his work is in both languages, he devoted his life to bringing Gaelic back to the world stage, holding poetry readings at major literary festivals across the globe.

His poems, plays and scripts for television and radio have been widely translated and have appeared in many magazines and anthologies both in the UK and abroad.

Mr MacNeacail won the prestigious Scottish Writer of the Year Stakis Prize with his third collection, Oideachadh Ceart (A Proper Schooling and other poems), in 1997.

Throughout his career, he has received three Scottish Arts Council writers’ bursaries, and was awarded a Society of Authors Travelling Scholarship in 2003.

As an established lyricist and librettist, Mr MacNeacail has collaborated, in both folk and classical idioms, with many of Scotland’s top composers and visual artists.

These include Phil Cunningham, Donald Shaw, William Sweeney and Ronald Stevenson, as well as Calum Colvin and Will MacLean.

Mr MacNeacail was always keen to inspiring a love for Gaelic in future generations and regularly ran writers’ workshops for pupils in schools, colleges and universities.

Tributes pour in for ‘giant of Gaelic’

Tributes have now poured in on social media for the “brilliant, warm and funny” poet, who “saw Scotland vividly and loved this crazy place”.

Scottish Poetry Libraries posted on Twitter: “With great sadness, we hear of the passing of the great Gaelic poet Aonghas Dubh MacNeacail.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to Gerda and the family. As a founder of the SPL, and a bright light on Scotland’s poetry scene for decades, he’ll be hugely missed. RIP.”

Journalist and P&J columnist Campbell Gunn wrote: “Terrible news of yet another pal gone. Aonghas Dubh MacNeacail, a great poet and a giant of Gaelic.”

Gillian Hamnett said: “He was a warm, funny and brilliant man, as well as a fine poet. My condolences to Gerda, Galina and the whole family for their loss.”

Saddened to hear of the death of Aonghas Dubh MacNeacail a fine poet and a fine and generous man. He was our guest at a memorable #CreativeConversations Here's dol dhachaigh – 2 / going home – 2 @LeughLeabhar @CelticGaelic https://t.co/dO94cjADbQ pic.twitter.com/gtMLn2H5Xm — UofG CreativeWriting (@UofGWriting) December 20, 2022

Playwright David Greig shared: “Sad to hear of the passing of Aonghas ‘Dubh’ MacNeacail, great Scottish poet, loved bard of the Gàidhealtachd, splendid life force and promoter of the literature and lore of this country. Love to Gerda and his family and all those who loved him. Rest in poetry, Black Angus.”

Author and journalist Lesley Riddoch posted: “Just heard that Aonghas ‘Dubh’ MacNeacail – poet, writer and life companion – died peacefully yesterday. Aonghas was modest, fun and unexpectedly impish for a serious man. He saw Scotland vividly and loved this crazy place. Those gifts of poetry remain.”