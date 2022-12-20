SSEN team scales Ben Nevis to raise £10,000 worth of funds for AberNecessities appeal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

SSEN staff have raised over £10,000 for AberNecessities’ Christmas appeal after scaling Ben Nevis.

The energy firm has been working to deliver a new 400kV overhead line project across the north-east.

Project team members have previously been involved in donations for local children’s charity AberNecessities, including making a £4,000 donation to their No Child Should Go Without Sweet Dreams appeal in June.

A team of 11 hikers working on the project decided to climb up the 4,400ft Ben Nevis, with all of them successfully reaching the summit before making their way back down in a round trip of just over seven hours.

Between them they raised around £5,000 in donations, which was matched by SSEN Transmission, and will be donated towards AberNecessities’ latest appeal No Child Should Go Without Believing in Magic.

The appeal means that all children can experience the joy and magic of Christmas, no matter their circumstances, with AberNecessities creating a bespoke Christmas Eve box for every child they support that is carefully curated for each individual child.

‘Delighted to support such a brilliant charity’

SSEN Transmission project manager, Simon Robertson said: “AberNecessities children’s charity is such an incredible organisation in our area and we’re once again delighted to support such a brilliant charity which provide a lifeline for so many children and their families, particularly at such a difficult time of year for so many.

“The project team did a terrific job at scaling Ben Nevis and raised a brilliant amount for charity of their own accord and so we were proud to match their fundraising efforts to bring the grand total to £10,000 for AberNecessities.”

Founder of AberNecessities, Danielle Flecher-Horn added: “The support from SSEN Transmission and (contractor) OMSi is just phenomenal and, most importantly, they have really gone above and beyond to step up during this ever worsening cost of living crisis.

“This generous donation will afford us the ability to purchase essential items for families in their biggest time of need. We are so grateful to the teams and look forward to building a lasting relationship with SSE and OMSi to ensure we can continue to provide children living in poverty with the basic essentials they need and deserve.”