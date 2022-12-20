SSEN team scales Ben Nevis to raise £10,000 worth of funds for AberNecessities appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

SSEN team scales Ben Nevis to raise £10,000 worth of funds for AberNecessities appeal

By Chris Cromar
December 20, 2022, 7:19 pm Updated: December 20, 2022, 8:13 pm
SSEN Transmission and OMSi team members present AberNecessities with a cheque for £10,000. Image: SSEN.
SSEN Transmission and OMSi team members present AberNecessities with a cheque for £10,000. Image: SSEN.

SSEN staff have raised over £10,000 for AberNecessities’ Christmas appeal after scaling Ben Nevis.

The energy firm has been working to deliver a new 400kV overhead line project across the north-east.

Project team members have previously been involved in donations for local children’s charity AberNecessities, including making a £4,000 donation to their No Child Should Go Without Sweet Dreams appeal in June.

The team scaled Ben Nevis. Image: Shutterstock / Luis Abrantes.

A team of 11 hikers working on the project decided to climb up the 4,400ft Ben Nevis, with all of them successfully reaching the summit before making their way back down in a round trip of just over seven hours.

Between them they raised around £5,000 in donations, which was matched by SSEN Transmission, and will be donated towards AberNecessities’ latest appeal No Child Should Go Without Believing in Magic.

The appeal means that all children can experience the joy and magic of Christmas, no matter their circumstances, with AberNecessities creating a bespoke Christmas Eve box for every child they support that is carefully curated for each individual child.

‘Delighted to support such a brilliant charity’

SSEN Transmission project manager, Simon Robertson said: “AberNecessities children’s charity is such an incredible organisation in our area and we’re once again delighted to support such a brilliant charity which provide a lifeline for so many children and their families, particularly at such a difficult time of year for so many.

“The project team did a terrific job at scaling Ben Nevis and raised a brilliant amount for charity of their own accord and so we were proud to match their fundraising efforts to bring the grand total to £10,000 for AberNecessities.”

AberNecessities is located in the Dyce area of Aberdeen. Image: AberNecessities.

Founder of AberNecessities, Danielle Flecher-Horn added: “The support from SSEN Transmission and (contractor) OMSi is just phenomenal and, most importantly, they have really gone above and beyond to step up during this ever worsening cost of living crisis.

“This generous donation will afford us the ability to purchase essential items for families in their biggest time of need. We are so grateful to the teams and look forward to building a lasting relationship with SSE and OMSi to ensure we can continue to provide children living in poverty with the basic essentials they need and deserve.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

SSEN Transmission and OMSi team members present AberNecessities with a cheque for £10,000. Image: SSEN.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
SSEN Transmission and OMSi team members present AberNecessities with a cheque for £10,000. Image: SSEN.
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
SSEN Transmission and OMSi team members present AberNecessities with a cheque for £10,000. Image: SSEN.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
SSEN Transmission and OMSi team members present AberNecessities with a cheque for £10,000. Image: SSEN.
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
SSEN Transmission and OMSi team members present AberNecessities with a cheque for £10,000. Image: SSEN.
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
SSEN Transmission and OMSi team members present AberNecessities with a cheque for £10,000. Image: SSEN.
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
SSEN Transmission and OMSi team members present AberNecessities with a cheque for £10,000. Image: SSEN.
PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling
Plans for the Glenbervie Estate and the KIldrummy Estate feature in our latest round-up
Macphie boss splitting Glenbervie manse as living costs soar, while mega-rich new American owners…

Most Read

1
SSEN Transmission and OMSi team members present AberNecessities with a cheque for £10,000. Image: SSEN.
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
SSEN Transmission and OMSi team members present AberNecessities with a cheque for £10,000. Image: SSEN.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
SSEN Transmission and OMSi team members present AberNecessities with a cheque for £10,000. Image: SSEN.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
SSEN Transmission and OMSi team members present AberNecessities with a cheque for £10,000. Image: SSEN.
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
SSEN Transmission and OMSi team members present AberNecessities with a cheque for £10,000. Image: SSEN.
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
SSEN Transmission and OMSi team members present AberNecessities with a cheque for £10,000. Image: SSEN.
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
SSEN Transmission and OMSi team members present AberNecessities with a cheque for £10,000. Image: SSEN.
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
SSEN Transmission and OMSi team members present AberNecessities with a cheque for £10,000. Image: SSEN.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
SSEN Transmission and OMSi team members present AberNecessities with a cheque for £10,000. Image: SSEN.
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
SSEN Transmission and OMSi team members present AberNecessities with a cheque for £10,000. Image: SSEN.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
SSEN Transmission and OMSi team members present AberNecessities with a cheque for £10,000. Image: SSEN.
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
SSEN Transmission and OMSi team members present AberNecessities with a cheque for £10,000. Image: SSEN.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
SSEN Transmission and OMSi team members present AberNecessities with a cheque for £10,000. Image: SSEN.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
SSEN Transmission and OMSi team members present AberNecessities with a cheque for £10,000. Image: SSEN.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
SSEN Transmission and OMSi team members present AberNecessities with a cheque for £10,000. Image: SSEN.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
SSEN Transmission and OMSi team members present AberNecessities with a cheque for £10,000. Image: SSEN.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
SSEN Transmission and OMSi team members present AberNecessities with a cheque for £10,000. Image: SSEN.
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented