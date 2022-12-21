Alan McRae shrugged off critics of his Scottish FA presidency as proud stalwart in Cove Rangers’ journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alan McRae shrugged off critics of his Scottish FA presidency as proud stalwart in Cove Rangers’ journey

By Jamie Durent
December 21, 2022, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers honorary president Alan McRae. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers honorary president Alan McRae. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Alan McRae was aware the flak was coming. It just did not faze him.

His ascension to the Scottish FA presidency in 2015, succeeding Campbell Ogilvie in the role, drew criticism in some quarters, due to his association with Cove Rangers.

McRae’s club, to that point, had not been involved at the top level of Scottish football. His long association with the SFA – including a term as vice-president – was seemingly put to one side.

His time as SFA president, from 2015 to 2019, was far from plain sailing. Scotland’s wait for a major tournament appearance was not ended under his tenure and various viral incidents, including the infamous Rod Stewart cup draw, threatened to overshadow his time in the role.

But his role as one of the driving force’s behind Cove highlighted the work he was prepared to put in.

“At the end of the day, people have the right to criticise,” said McRae. “Sometimes they go a little over the top. It comes with the territory. Everyone in the association knew the work and time I put into things, we all did.

“Those comments didn’t bother me. It was never about me. It is all about the people in Scottish football who are working hard, from volunteers to people in power, to have the structure and clubs we currently have in our game.

“I am just pleased we have shown that Cove Rangers have been a good addition to the senior ranks.”

Alan McRae at Cove Rangers' play-off with Berwick Rangers in 2019. Image: SNS
Alan McRae at Cove Rangers’ play-off with Berwick Rangers in 2019. Image: SNS

Moving up the pyramid

McRae stepped down as Cove chairman in 2000 and has also served as chief executive and club president, prior to his current role of honorary president.

He was awarded an OBE last year for his services to football and he still remains involved with Uefa to this day.

Cove had a couple of near misses getting into the league, before their eventual promotion in 2019.

They had designs on entering at the turn of the last century, when Peterhead and Elgin were voted in, and were even closer in 2008 when Annan Athletic were edged in ahead of them.

Cove were advocates of a pyramid system being introduced, to allow promotion to the league to be decided on the field. That came in at the end of the 2014-15 season, with the Aberdeen side losing out twice (2016 and 2018) before their victory over Berwick Rangers.

“I called it a beauty parade because that is basically what it was,” said McRae. “We had two to three attempts but we weren’t successful.

“In reflection, part of our sale to the SPFL at the time was that we were going into a new ground. The fact it took so long to get the stadium – it has probably now worked out alright in the end, with the way things have gone on the football side and the pyramid system being introduced by the Scottish Football Association.

“I chaired the pyramid working group twice. We weren’t going anywhere but things changed when Rangers went down the league.

“Things all fell into place because we won the play-off and got into the league. We have also seen it with Edinburgh City and Kelty Hearts.”

The unveiling of the Alan McRae Stand when Cove Rangers took on Wick Academy in the Highland League Cup semi-final 2019. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
The unveiling of the Alan McRae Stand when Cove Rangers took on Wick Academy in the Highland League Cup semi-final 2019. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

‘An amazing journey’

The club celebrated their centenary this week with the publication of a new book, commemorating their 100 years in existence.

McRae’s involvement with Cove dates back more than half-a-century, starting out as a player before becoming chairman and helping drive the club from amateur status into the Highland League.

“It has been an amazing journey, who could have foreseen how far the club has come,” said McRae. “I played for Cove at Allan Park in the 1970s.

“It was just an ideal structure that could be improved. The old president, Alex Smith, and the committee bought the land for Allan Park for £100 and that foresight gave us the money to sell there and to help build our new Balmoral ground, which was 20 years in the making.

“On the footballing side, it has just been amazing. I mean we are now playing in the Championship.

“It is difficult because we are a part-time club against full-time opposition but if we can remain in there and build and consolidate again. We have never expected things to happen so quickly.”

