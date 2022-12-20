What to expect at Sushi Inverness, the newly opened unit at the Victorian Market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What to expect at Sushi Inverness, the newly opened unit at the Victorian Market

By Karla Sinclair
December 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kamil Luczak with partner Aldona Fryc. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Kamil Luczak with partner Aldona Fryc. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A new Sushi business has opened in the revamped Victorian Market in Inverness.

Sushi Inverness opened its hatches on Friday, December 9 after its directors spent the month of November fitting out their designated unit.

Run by a trio of directors – Aldona Fryc, her partner Kamil Luczak, and her daughter Barbara – business has proved hectic as foodies continue to descend on the market.

Sushi Inverness joins the likes of vegan takeaway Salt N Fire, Moonshine, Bad Girl Bakery, its sister company Good Girl Greengrocer, and The Highland Street Food Pop Up.

The new space will sell a variety of fresh sushi. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

‘There’s a need for sushi’

According to Aldona, 44, Sushi Inverness is the only sushi bar operating in the Highlands.

The unit is open from noon to 6pm daily for customers that choose to sit in the food hall. Deliveries are also available daily between 5pm and 7pm.

Aldona, a lawyer that has helped many individuals with the Polish Support Group Inverness, says the business was initially launched in 2015.

The Sushi Inverness unit in the Victorian Market. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

It was purchased for 17-year-old daughter Barbara, who “loves Japan and learned Japanese herself”.

“When we saw the advert that the Victorian Market has spaces, it was the only thought we had regarding the venue,” she added.

“There’s a need for sushi. We’re the only sushi bar in the Highlands.

“It’s been extremely popular, customers can have a takeaway or sit in our public seats. We also have live music in the food hall every weekend.”

The menu

Aldona went on to say: “Customers can expect classic sushi sets, veggie sushi sets, and cold drinks like blooming tea.”

To expand on the director’s mention of sushi sets, there is a multitude to choose from at Sushi Inverness. A veggie big set, gunkan set, tamagoyaki set, dragon roll set, and rainbow set are among them.

You can also order dishes online.

Their prices – starting at a wakame salad and finishing at a ‘party set’, comprising 35 pieces of sushi – vary from £4 to £34.50.

Customers can enjoy sushi in the market from noon to 6pm daily or get it delivered to them from 5pm to 7pm daily. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

For more information, visit Sushi Inverness on Facebook.

