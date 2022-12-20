What to expect at Sushi Inverness, the newly opened unit at the Victorian Market

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new Sushi business has opened in the revamped Victorian Market in Inverness.

Sushi Inverness opened its hatches on Friday, December 9 after its directors spent the month of November fitting out their designated unit.

Run by a trio of directors – Aldona Fryc, her partner Kamil Luczak, and her daughter Barbara – business has proved hectic as foodies continue to descend on the market.

Sushi Inverness joins the likes of vegan takeaway Salt N Fire, Moonshine, Bad Girl Bakery, its sister company Good Girl Greengrocer, and The Highland Street Food Pop Up.

‘There’s a need for sushi’

According to Aldona, 44, Sushi Inverness is the only sushi bar operating in the Highlands.

The unit is open from noon to 6pm daily for customers that choose to sit in the food hall. Deliveries are also available daily between 5pm and 7pm.

Aldona, a lawyer that has helped many individuals with the Polish Support Group Inverness, says the business was initially launched in 2015.

It was purchased for 17-year-old daughter Barbara, who “loves Japan and learned Japanese herself”.

“When we saw the advert that the Victorian Market has spaces, it was the only thought we had regarding the venue,” she added.

“There’s a need for sushi. We’re the only sushi bar in the Highlands.

“It’s been extremely popular, customers can have a takeaway or sit in our public seats. We also have live music in the food hall every weekend.”

The menu

Aldona went on to say: “Customers can expect classic sushi sets, veggie sushi sets, and cold drinks like blooming tea.”

To expand on the director’s mention of sushi sets, there is a multitude to choose from at Sushi Inverness. A veggie big set, gunkan set, tamagoyaki set, dragon roll set, and rainbow set are among them.

You can also order dishes online.

Their prices – starting at a wakame salad and finishing at a ‘party set’, comprising 35 pieces of sushi – vary from £4 to £34.50.

For more information, visit Sushi Inverness on Facebook.