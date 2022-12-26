Tourism plan for estate where missing cyclist Tony Parsons was found is given planning consent

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Proposals to build a new hotel at a Highland estate where the remains of a missing cyclist were found have been granted planning permission.

The new owner of Auch Estate at Bridge of Orchy in Argyll is investing £20 million in the redevelopment.

Argyll and Bute Council granted approval under delegated powers this month, after it received the backing of the community.

John Kerr, Bridge of Orchy community councillor, said: “It has got full support of the local community. It is good to see money being spent in the local area and hopefully will bring a good outcome with new jobs.”

The 28,000 acre estate is situated on the A82 Inverness to Glasgow road.

A proposal to demolish the existing farm building, which has fallen into a state of disrepair, has now been given the green light.

Farm building makes way for hotel

It will be replaced by a new hotel-lodge style building, with new guest steading accommodation, a walled garden and landscaping.

The existing track, lodge gates and paths will also be upgraded.

And the working farm will be moved to a site half a mile to the east of the existing buildings.

The council’s planning department issued the decision on December 8.

Now the new owner, Hong Kong-based businessman Ming Ymai Lau, can go ahead with his plans, which will create new jobs in the remote area.

At present, the estate employs four people. When the project is complete, it will provide 20 jobs.

Estate came to national attention

The estate was purchased for £12 million in 2020. Its owner has a keen interest in outdoor pursuits, said Colin Stewart of Perth Estate management firm, Galbraith.

Auch Estate came to national attention in 2021 when specialist police officers descended on the area.

After several days spent working at the site, the body of Anthony Parsons, 63, was recovered from a remote area on the estate.

Two men are due to stand trial accused of his murder in July next year.

Alexander and Robert McKellar, aged 30, are accused of killing Tony Parsons on September 29, 2017. It is alleged they buried his body. Both men deny the charges.

Mr Parsons went missing following a charity bike ride in September 2017. His body was discovered in January 2021 by the A82 near the Auch Estate farm.

Mr Stewart, who helps to manage the estate, previously spoke to The Press and Journal at a public event regarding the hotel plan.

He said: “The footprint of the planning application is completely away from where the police found the remains.

‘It obviously came as a complete surprise’

“The estate changed hands in 2020. It obviously came as a complete surprise to all of us and the owner, who had no idea of the history there.

“The principal house hasn’t been used as a farmhouse for some time. It was used in recent years for holiday letting.”

A large sheep and cattle ranch, the area stretches from Bridge of Orchy near to the top of Glen Lyon. It is also used for fishing, deer stalking and hillwalking.

Situated along the A82, the estate is on a major tourist route with the popular villages of Crianlarich and Tyndrum nearby. It is also is close to Glencoe skiing resort.

This new project involves an element of agro-tourism. Guests will be able to see a working farm.

Now that planning consent has been granted, construction is expected to begin in the spring.

