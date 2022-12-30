New Year Honours: The 11 people from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire on the list

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Footballer Kim Little is among the 10 people from across the north-east to make the 2023 New Year Honours list.

From scientists and business leaders to activists, the great and the good in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are celebrating their achievements.

Check out the full list of local recipients below.

Aberdeenshire

OBE

Peter Gray and James Gray, joint managing directors of Gray and Adams Holdings Ltd, for services to industry and the Fraserburgh community (Aberdeen).

MBE

Scotland star and Arsenal captain Kim Little, for services to association football (Mintlaw)

Professor Sarah Wanless FRSE, emeritus fellow for ecology and hydrology, for services to seabird ecology (Glassel)

Susan Briggs, strategic development officer at Aberdeenshire Council, for services to community learning and development in north Scotland (Laurencekirk)

Sheila Ritchie, for political service in Scotland (Newmachar)

Aberdeen

Andy Samuel, former chief executive of the North Sea Transition Authority, for services to the energy sector.

MBE

Bertha Yakubu, for services to the African community and to Integration in Scotland (Aberdeen)

Oluwole Olawale Folayan, co-founder of Association for Black and Minority Ethnic Engineers UK, for services to equality, diversity and inclusion in engineering (Aberdeen)

Alana Scott, for services to vulnerable women and to mental health awareness (Aberdeen)

CBE

King’s Police Medal

Sharon Milton, retired chief superintendent who helped form Aberdeen Division, for her service to Police Scotland.

