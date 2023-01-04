Polic ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Ardersier man Jay Macrae

Police are growing increasingly concerned for missing man Jay Macrae.

The 24-year-old was last seen around 3pm on Wednesday, January 4, in the Station Drive area of Ardersier.

He is described as being 6ft and of medium build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black padded jacket and blue Adidas trainers.

Police are appealing for assistance to trace Mr Macrae.

Sergeant Martyn Cameron said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Jay’s welfare and are asking for the help of the public to help trace him.”

Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident number 2127 of Wednesday, January 4, 2023.