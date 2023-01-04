Man hospitalised following single-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.

The incident happened on the A98 Fraserburgh to Macduff road near Marchlands at around 4pm.

Seven fire crews attended alongside paramedics and police.

The male driver of the vehicle was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. His condition is unknown.

The road was closed in both directions for some time but has since reopened.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a crash involving one car on the A98 near Marchlands, around 4pm on Wednesday, January 4.

“Emergency services attended and the male driver was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.”

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 4.02pm.

Crews left the scene at around 4.40pm.