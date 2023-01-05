Moray woman left angry and hurt after spending seven hours in an ambulance outside Dr Gray’s Hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Moray woman left angry and hurt after spending seven hours in an ambulance outside Dr Gray’s Hospital

By Michelle Henderson
January 5, 2023, 7:54 pm Updated: January 5, 2023, 7:54 pm
NHS Grampian says staff and patients are calling for a new hospital to be built in Elgin, working in tandem with Dr Gray's. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Marie was left waiting in an ambulance outside Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin for more than seven hours before being seen by a doctor.

A Moray woman spent more than seven hours in an ambulance outside Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin as NHS Grampian battle to meet the demand for health care.

The woman, known as Marie, called for an ambulance shortly after 10pm last Thursday (December 29) after experiencing excruciating back pain.

Upon arrival at the emergency department, she faced an agonising seven-hour wait to see a doctor in one of several ambulances queued up outside.

The following morning, a doctor assessed her condition inside the ambulance before discharging her home with medication.

Speaking about the ordeal, she said: “It wasn’t nice as I was in a lot of pain. The ambulance crew were nice. They gave me gas and air and sandwiches but lying on a trolley was very painful for me.

“The doctor didn’t come to see me to offer painkillers or anything before he saw me at 6am the following morning.

Ambulances have been queuing up outside heath care facilities across Grampian, including Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

“He saw me for around five minutes, asked me a few questions then the doctor went back into the hospital and left me in the ambulance.

“A few minutes later, the doctor came back with tablets and told me to go home so the ambulance took me home.”

‘It hurts my feelings’

The Moray woman says the pain left her bedbound and unable to care for herself.

She said she is angry by the lack of treatment she received and said more should be done to support people living independently.

“They have left me to suffer at home with no help,” she added.

“I live on my own and I’ve not been able to cook and wash for a few days.

“It hurts my feelings to see how the hospital is treating people, particularly people who live on their own.

“I’m so sick with how the hospital has treated me. It makes me so angry and it’s hurtful.”

NHS Grampian under extreme pressure

NHS Grampian has been facing extreme pressure in recent weeks due to staff shortages and an increase in patients with respiratory illnesses.

Ambulances have been left queued up outside hospitals across the region as rising cases of flu and Covid heap pressure on the north-east health board.

Last week, NHS Grampian made a public plea for off-duty staff to give up their time and come into work as the health board buckled under immense pressure. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

On Tuesday, eight ambulances were queued up outside Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

The surge in patient numbers led bosses to make an urgent call for any medical staff on holiday to head to work to help alleviate the pressure.

In an earlier statement, NHS Grampian said they are “extremely grateful” to off-duty staff for their willingness to work amidst these challenging times.

A spokesman added: “We would like to thank those staff who have made themselves available for work despite not being scheduled to do so – we are extremely grateful for your help.”

