Ferry disruption due to strong winds with Oban to Colonsay sailings cancelled

Strong winds have caused disruption to ferry sailings today.

The Oban to Colonsay and Islay CalMac sailings have been cancelled while the Portavadie to Tarbert, Loch Fyne sailings have been withdrawn due to “operational reasons”.

With gale force winds set to hit the west coast, a number of other routes are under threat – including those between Oban to Barra, Barra and Eriskay, sailings to Iona, Mallaig to the Small Isles and between Mallaig and Oban to Lochboisdale.

Passengers on the sailing between Berneray and Leverburgh and between Skye and Lochmaddy are asked to be aware their journeys may be cancelled.

Adverse weather

A spokeswoman from CalMac said: “Due to adverse weather forecast, all sailings between Oban and Colonsay and onwards to Port Askaig and Kennacraig are cancelled. We are in the process of contacting all customers who will be affected by this disruption.

“Due to further issues elsewhere in the network and in order to support lifeline services, the Tarbert-Portavadie service has been cancelled.

“Cancelling a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly because we know it will inconvenience our customers and the communities we serve.”

What’s the weather to be like today?

Grampian

In Grampian it will be bright with a few showers today, mainly in west.

There will be some bright or sunny periods and a few showers, mainly across Moray and western Aberdeenshire.

The east will see a lot of dry weather although the odd shower possible later.

Maximum temperature 7C, with Aboyne only reaching 1C.

Tonight any showers dying out this evening to leave a dry night.

Clear skies this evening will lead to a slight frost in sheltered glens. Clouding over in the early hours. Minimum temperature 2C.

Highlands and islands

The Highlands and islands will be rather cold with scattered showers today.

Some bright or sunny intervals and scattered showers, these will mainly be in the west but a few will spread into the east this afternoon. Brisk westerly winds this afternoon. Maximum temperature 6C.

A few showers this evening, these will become confined to the far north later in the night. Otherwise becoming dry, high cloud thickening later in the night. Minimum temperature 3C.

Northern Isles

The Northern Isles will experience a few showers today, perhaps heavy across Shetland.

Some bright or sunny periods and a few showers, occasionally heavy with a chance of hail across Shetland. Orkney will see some spells of drier weather. Maximum temperature 7C.

Tonight there will be clear periods and a few passing showers continuing this evening and overnight, perhaps briefly heavy across Orkney at first this evening. Brisk southwesterly winds, Minimum temperature 4C.

Oban and Argyll will see bright spells and showers today. It will be windy in the west.

Bright spells with showers becoming more frequent and heavier during this morning, extending eastwards to most places, wintry on hills.

Westerly winds becoming stronger by afternoon, especially in the far south-west. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Showers slowly dying out this evening then mostly dry for a time. Thickening cloud will bring rain across most areas later in the night. Freshening southeasterly winds along exposed coasts. Minimum temperature 4 °C.