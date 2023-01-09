Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Investigations are continuing after a 17-year-old man was arrested after a car crashed and mounted a pavement on an Aberdeen road.

Midstocket Road was closed at 8.30pm yesterday and police used sniffer dogs to frantically comb the area to find the occupants of the vehicle.

Several police cars were reportedly seen chasing the vehicle down the street before it crashed.

Witnesses described hearing a “crunch” and then saw someone running from the crashed car with officers chasing them.

Teams with police dogs were seen trying to track down three occupants from the crashed car.

It was understood they were hiding in the area. Officers closed the road to allow for the vehicle to be recovered.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.30pm on Sunday, January 8, a car failed to stop for officers and crashed on Midstocket Road.

“A 17-year-old male youth was arrested and released pending further investigation.”

It continued: “Inquiries are ongoing to trace the other occupants of the car.”

Last night officers said three occupants had run from the vehicle.