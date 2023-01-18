Nairn councillors set to decide on cash for splashpad follow-up – but funding is short

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nairn councillors set to decide on cash for splashpad follow-up – but funding is short

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
January 18, 2023, 5:00 pm
Nairn beachfront and Links could be improved with new signage, seating and wheelchair access if community funding bids get the green light. Image: Shutterstock
Nairn beachfront and Links could be improved with new signage, seating and wheelchair access if community funding bids get the green light. Image: Shutterstock

The community group behind the popular Nairn splashpad hopes to secure £79,000 funding for phase two of its mission to brighten up Nairn links.

It’s one of four funding bids going before Nairn area committee next week.

However, the four community bids add up to £153,643 and there’s only £83,456 in the pot.

This leaves Nairnshire councillors with a tough decision to make.

Double demand for Nairn funding

The committee meets on January 23 to consider bids for its share of the Highland Coastal Communities Fund and Place Based Investment Fund.

These pots provide funding for Nairn community groups to improve their local area.

The funding has proved enormously popular, with this round of applications totalling nearly double the available funding.

The biggest bid comes from Nairn Improvement Community Enterprise (NICE), run by Team Hamish. Team Hamish was set up in memory of eight-year-old Hamish Hey, who died of cancer in 2017. His family raised £200,000 to install a splashpad at the Links.

A visual shows event space, new path and seating at Nairn Links, which would also benefit from a refurbished mini golf area, if funding is agreed next week. Image: Nairn Improvement Community Enterprise

Now, they say the project has acted as a catalyst for further regeneration in the area. They want to refurbish the mini golf course and putting green, as well as adding a new path and terraced seating on the grassy banks.

NICE has asked for £79,000 against a total project cost of £227,000. They have already secured match funding for the difference.

Slow tourism and disabled access to the beach

However, they face competition from two other local groups.

Nairn BID has two projects in contention for funding. The first, a series of new brown tourist signs, for which they have requested £6,540.

The second, a heritage trail telling local stories through digital and print interpretive resources. The BID team say this will promote slow tourism and active travel in the area.

Nairn BID say the heritage trail will cost in the region of £87,000. They have already secured most of the funding, and hope the coastal communities and place-based funding streams will cover the remaining £10,000.

Nairn BID manager Lucy Harding has submitted two applications to the council funding pots. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Finally, Nairn Access Panel has applied for £57,332 towards the creation of a beach access platform and ramp. This will be positioned on Marine Road near the splashpad, and will help disabled people to enjoy the beach.

The panel has already secured funding of £60,000 for the £117,332 project.

Highland Council finance officers have looked over the applications and confirmed they all meet the funding criteria.

This leaves Nairn members with the tough task of deciding which of these deserving community projects should get the money.

