Dyce Women FC on ‘a whirlwind start’ to life in SWFL North

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Dyce Women FC on ‘a whirlwind start’ to life in SWFL North

By Sophie Goodwin
January 18, 2023, 5:00 pm
Dyce Women play in the new Biffa SWFL North. Image: supplied by Dyce FC.
Dyce Women play in the new Biffa SWFL North. Image: supplied by Dyce FC.

Dyce Women FC certainly know the relief of making a deadline after becoming officially established with barely 24 hours to spare.

The idea for another new women’s team in the north-east started with Scott Duncan who has been involved in the game as a coach for almost 20 years.

Although the women’s game is growing, Duncan felt there were still too many players at clubs not getting game time due to big squad numbers, or talented players not assigned to any team at all.

“I decided to start my own team,” Duncan explained.

“I thought I’ll go out and try to house those players who aren’t getting game time and those who are having to play fives with their friends every week because they can’t get a club.”

In December 2022, he approached junior side Dyce FC, who already had a girls youth pathway, about starting a senior women’s team – as soon as possible – and the response was an immediate yes.

So, they got the ball, quite literally, rolling.

Dyce WFC coach Scott Duncan.

After the logistics had been figured out and agreed with the club, Dyce WFC were up against the clock – and had 24 hours to register the team with Scottish Women’s Football.

“It was a yes from the Dyce chairman (Syd Birnie) right away,” Duncan said.

“We didn’t have very long to get everything together so had to organise a very quick committee meeting.

“I got a phone call saying it was a go on Tuesday morning – and the deadline for registering the team, and doing all the admin and getting money paid, was Wednesday at 5pm.

“It was all passed and accepted first time, so we were able to get started straight away. It was a massive buzz, and then it was up to me to get a team together.”

Starting first-ever league season with a win

To put together the squad, Duncan hosted trials on January 5 and 8, where 47 players showed up, leaving the coach with the difficult task of whittling numbers down to 20.

The players were told if they had been successful or not on January 9, as Duncan selected those – varying in experience and age – who would be in line to make their league debut in the new Biffa SWFL North division just SIX days later.

After training together only twice, Dyce hosted Stonehaven at Ian Mair Park last Sunday and it was a debut to remember, as the home side won 1-0.

“We joked in the changing room beforehand about knowing each other’s names because some of them had only just met at training,” Duncan said. “But I told them I knew they could work together as a team.

“It was a really tough game against Stonehaven. The conditions made it difficult – it was a physical challenge, but we took our opportunity and rose to it.

“Lana Morrison scored the winning goal and the way the girls celebrated, it was like they’ve all been friends for years.

“After the game they were on such a high and were speaking about going out for a meal together, it’s great to see that they’ve bonded so quickly and want to get to know each other.”

Aiming to progress on and off the pitch

With their first SWFL game now out the way, the Dyce coach wants to bring some stability within the team and make sure progress is being made with performances on the pitch.

“It’s been a whirlwind start – trying to get the team going and then playing the first match,” Duncan said. “But we’ve said to the girls at training this week – the rush is over now.

“We’ve got Forfar Farmington this weekend. We know the standard of the league, so our focus now has to be picking up as many points as we can throughout the season.”

After such a busy start to life as a team, you could forgive Dyce for not having the time to think too far ahead yet and set future ambitions in stone, however, Duncan has big plans in mind.

“First of all, we want to build a strong youth academy here,” Duncan said. “There are teams up to under-14s but not older, so we want to give the players a chance to stay here right through their teenage years.

“The second thing for us is to be competitive in the league and if promotion is on the horizon, then we’ll grab it and push on as far as we can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Women's Football

Chloe Gover in action for Aberdeen Women against Hamilton Accies. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Chloe Gover happy to contribute with two assists in Aberdeen Women's 2-0 win over…
Aberdeen Women beat Hamilton Accies 2-0 to move out the relegation zone. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women 2-0 Hamilton Accies: Gavin Levey delighted as win moves Dons out of…
Rachel Corsie's earliest memory of watching Aberdeen at Hampden is the defeat to Rangers in the 2000 Scottish Cup final.
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Shutterstock.
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: SportPix.
Caley Thistle Women 'starting afresh' with first Championship game of 2023, says manager Karen…
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women ready for pivotal SWPL 1 encounter against Hamilton Accies, says Gavin Levey
Aberdeen Women interim coach and club academy director Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey reflects on progress after Aberdeen Women play 100th competitive game since amalgamation
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison opened the scoring in the win over Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women score Scottish Cup draw cracker away to nine-times winners Glasgow City
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins in action against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Bailley Collins hopes Aberdeen Women build on 'frustrating' Scottish Cup performance upon return to…
Aberdeen Ladies U14s trophy-winning squad. Image: Jill Runcie.
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Aberdeen FC Ladies U14s earn Team Performance nomination after double…

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star

Editor's Picks

Most Commented