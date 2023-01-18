‘UK Government has saved Fair Isle as an inhabited island’: Levelling up cash will buy first ferry in 40 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘UK Government has saved Fair Isle as an inhabited island’: Levelling up cash will buy first ferry in 40 years

By Chloe Irvine
January 18, 2023, 10:30 pm Updated: January 18, 2023, 11:42 pm
Fair Isle in Shetland who is set to receive a new ferry
Fair Isle is set to receive their first new ferry in almost four decades thanks to Levelling Up Fund. Picture by Angela Irvine

Islanders have described UK Government cash as a lifesaver for Fair Isle.

The remote Shetland island to receive a new ferry – the first in almost four decades as part of the government’s levelling up funds.

The island which lies between Shetland and Orkney with a population of around 60 people has used the ‘Good Shepherd’ ferry for almost 40 years.

However, the vessel no longer meets the current accessibility standards and is small, slow and unreliable during poor weather conditions.

As a result, trying to import goods, access school and provide healthcare to islanders has been impacted, as well as visitors trying to come to Shetland’s most southern island.

The UK government have announced it is providing £27 million in funding for a new roll-on-roll off ferry for Fair Isle, with new terminals at either end.

Fair Isle landscape
Fair Isle recently filled a vacant post for head teacher at the local primary school–the UK’s most remote. Image: Shetland Islands Council.

This comes as part of their Levelling Up Fund which aims to spread opportunities more equally across the United Kingdom.

‘Much needed boost to island confidence’

Shetland MSP and Scottish Liberal Democrat, Beatrice Wishart welcomed the news, stressing this is a lifeline for islanders.

She said: “This is a good news day for the residents of Fair Isle. Officials at Shetland Islands Council and local campaigners have worked hard to achieve this and deserve congratulations.

“Island life has unique challenges and Fair isle has been particularly impacted in the last few years with the loss of the bird observatory and Covid.

“The route is a lifeline for the community and a new ferry helps secure it for years to come and will give a much needed boost to island confidence.”

Beatrice Wishart MSP.

‘Truly great day for Fair Isle’

Emma Macdonald, leader of Shetland Islands Council said: “The Good Shepherd is less than five years from the end of her life.

“The impact of the loss of the ferry service from mainland Shetland to Fair Isle would be deeply profound, and without a new vessel the long-term sustainability of the island would be in doubt.

“It is no exaggeration to say that this funding from the UK Government has saved Fair Isle as an inhabited island.

She continued: “There would have been no other way for us to sustainably fund such a project.

“This is a truly great day for Fair Isle, and for Shetland, and we are grateful for the honest, open and productive dialogue we have had both with the Scotland Office and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities throughout the process.”

