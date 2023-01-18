‘UK Government has saved Fair Isle as an inhabited island’: Levelling up cash will buy first ferry in 40 years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Islanders have described UK Government cash as a lifesaver for Fair Isle.

The remote Shetland island to receive a new ferry – the first in almost four decades as part of the government’s levelling up funds.

The island which lies between Shetland and Orkney with a population of around 60 people has used the ‘Good Shepherd’ ferry for almost 40 years.

However, the vessel no longer meets the current accessibility standards and is small, slow and unreliable during poor weather conditions.

As a result, trying to import goods, access school and provide healthcare to islanders has been impacted, as well as visitors trying to come to Shetland’s most southern island.

The UK government have announced it is providing £27 million in funding for a new roll-on-roll off ferry for Fair Isle, with new terminals at either end.

This comes as part of their Levelling Up Fund which aims to spread opportunities more equally across the United Kingdom.

‘Much needed boost to island confidence’

Shetland MSP and Scottish Liberal Democrat, Beatrice Wishart welcomed the news, stressing this is a lifeline for islanders.

She said: “This is a good news day for the residents of Fair Isle. Officials at Shetland Islands Council and local campaigners have worked hard to achieve this and deserve congratulations.

“Island life has unique challenges and Fair isle has been particularly impacted in the last few years with the loss of the bird observatory and Covid.

“The route is a lifeline for the community and a new ferry helps secure it for years to come and will give a much needed boost to island confidence.”

‘Truly great day for Fair Isle’

Emma Macdonald, leader of Shetland Islands Council said: “The Good Shepherd is less than five years from the end of her life.

“The impact of the loss of the ferry service from mainland Shetland to Fair Isle would be deeply profound, and without a new vessel the long-term sustainability of the island would be in doubt.

“It is no exaggeration to say that this funding from the UK Government has saved Fair Isle as an inhabited island.

She continued: “There would have been no other way for us to sustainably fund such a project.

“This is a truly great day for Fair Isle, and for Shetland, and we are grateful for the honest, open and productive dialogue we have had both with the Scotland Office and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities throughout the process.”