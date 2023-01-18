Ferguson Marine recruits shipbuilding heavyweight and new finance director as ferry row rumbles on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ferguson Marine recruits shipbuilding heavyweight and new finance director as ferry row rumbles on

By Simon Warburton
January 18, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 18, 2023, 7:23 pm
Ferry being built at Ferguson Marine shipyard
Glen Sannox is due for completion this year. Image: Andrew Cawley.

Ferguson Marine (FMPG) has appointed an industry veteran technical director and chief financial officer as the bitter row surrounding two overdue ferries continues to reverberate around the Highlands and Islands.

The company says Eddie Purves has joined as technical director with 30 years experience in commercial and naval shipbuilding in Scotland, initially with Kvaerner Govan before the yard was taken over by BAE.

He spent the last year as managing director of A&P Tyne, which operates the largest commercial dry-dock on the east coast of England.

Eddie Purves
Eddie Purves has 30 years experience in shipbuilding. Image: Clark Communications.

His previous roles include working with Type 26 vessels for the Royal Navy and shipyard upgrades with BAE.

Ferguson Marine noted Mr Purves will have a “key role” within its senior leadership team as it works to complete the two vessels being built for Caledonian Maritime Assets (CMAL), restructures during 2023/24, positions for additional projects on behalf of BAE Systems and others and targets the small vessel replacement programme for CMAL.

Current ferries cost is estimated at £277m

At the end of last year, FMPG chief executive David Tydeman said “management and build errors” meant the two overdue ferries at Ferguson Marine ended up costing an extra £90 million.

This included the decision through the yard’s previous management to build a “largely empty ship” on the slipway rather than assembling modules under cover.

The current cost of the two vessels in Port Glasgow, the Glen Sannox and the unnamed hull 802, is estimated to be £277 million, although this could rise further.

Mr Tydeman said contract issues also arose after the nationalised shipyard went into administration in 2019.

Carla Roberts
Carla Roberts. Image: Clark Communications

Separately, and initially on a one-year contract, Carla Roberts joins as chief financial officer, having recently served as financial director at Water Retail.

Ms Roberts joins FMPG with a background across businesses in various stages of turnaround and experience with local government.

Mr Tydeman said: “We have a busy year ahead with the planned handover of Glen Sannox in late spring and working to complete hull 802.

Glen Sannox expected to be finished by May this year

“These senior appointments bring new talent and a wealth of experience to FMPG and will enable us to expand on planning to build a sustainable future for the shipyard.”

Mr Tydeman previously said the Glen Sannox is still expected to be finished by the end of May 2023.

The ferries were originally designed to be dual fuel, running on diesel and LNG.

In a letter to Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee, Mr Tydeman said the sum of around £90 million “is a function of mistakes and other factors, for example, recovery from administration through the pandemic during the whole period since the contracts were placed in 2015”.

Calmac ferry at sea
New ferries are desperately needed to service the islands. Image: NFUS.

A high turnover of staff during the pandemic also caused problems, Mr Tydeman said.

Between 2014 and 2019, the shipyard was owned by Jim McColl’s Clyde Blowers Capital.

The shipyard is wholly owned by Scottish Ministers. It was taken into public ownership in December 2019.

