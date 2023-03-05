Oban to Castlebay ferry cancelled amid ‘medical emergency’ onboard

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A ferry journey from Oban to Castlebay has been cancelled due to an onboard “medical emergency.”

CalMac confirmed on its website the Oban to Castlebay service will be cancelled today as the onboard medical emergency requires “ongoing attendance.”

A spokeswoman for CalMac said: “Due to a medical emergency onboard which requires ongoing attendance from emergency services, the service has been cancelled today.”