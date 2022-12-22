Police investigate assault on two Lochaber schoolgirls

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation has been launched after two schoolgirls were assaulted in Fort William.

The teenagers were assaulted at about 1pm on Monday.

A video of the incident has reportedly been shared online, showing one girl being followed by a large number of youths before being pushed on the ground.

When she tried to get up, her hair is grabbed and she is held down while being punched and kicked. It is understood a liquid was also thrown at her.

The clip then shows another girl stepping in to help the victim, but the culprits – who are in school uniform – then turn on her too.

The Daily Record has reported the second girl needed a brain scan afterwards.

A police spokeswoman said: “An investigation is underway following the assault of two 15-year-old girls in Lochaber.

“The incident occurred around 1.15pm on Monday December 19 in Lochyside. Inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokeswoman from Highland Council said: “All of our schools take incidents of bullying and violence very seriously and follow national policy on dealing with incidents to ensure each school has a safe and supportive learning environment for everyone.”