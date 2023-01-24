Elgin City advance to Scottish Cup last-16 after coming from behind to defeat Drumchapel United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City reached the last-16 of the Scottish Cup by coming from behind to defeat Drumchapel United 2-1 at Borough Briggs.

Drumchapel struck an early blow on Gavin Price’s men when Dominic McLaren put them ahead, however a quick response saw City level through Dylan Lawrence.

Kane Hester’s second half goal secured a deserved passage for the Black and Whites.

The result secures a fifth round tie away to either Cove Rangers or Ayr United, who meet in their rescheduled fixture next Tuesday.

Elgin made four enforced changes from the side which last played in the 1-1 draw with Annan Athletic on January 14. Evan Towler, Aaron Reid and Mitchell Taylor were cup-tied, while Angus Mailer missed out through suspension.

That meant recalls for Darryl McHardy, Jevan Anderson, Chris Antoniazzi and Dylan Lawrence, with Ross Draper moving into midfield. Price was only able to name five substitutes, all of which were outfield players, but including Rory MacEwan who returned from injury.

Drumchapel came into the match sitting third in the West of Scotland First Division. Backed by a vocal midweek travelling support, they threatened first on four minutes when Ryan Deas struck narrowly wide with a low effort from distance.

It was the visitors who struck first on 18 minutes. After a corner had initially been cleared Deas saw his strike blocked on the edge of the box, with the ball falling for McLaren who angled a low effort beyond the reach of Thomas McHale.

Elgin responded superbly however, pulling back level within three minutes. The ball was played to the feet of Lawrence down the inside left channel, and from a narrow angle he powered an excellent effort which beat Blair Lochhead at his near post.

Price changed his shape to move Draper back to defence and the home side looked energised by their equaliser. They were wasteful in their initial efforts to add to the scoreline, with Brian Cameron and Russell Dingwall blazing strikes well over the bar.

Kane Hester was presented with a chance on 34 minutes after latching on to a superb Dingwall through ball, however Elgin’s leading scorer snatched his effort wide.

The two combined again moments later, with Dingwall this time sending a strike straight into Lochhead’s arms.

Dingwall was denied again on 37 minutes, with Lochhead doing well to keep hold of the midfielder’s effort after he had been picked out by Antoniazzi.

Drumchapel made a change before half-time, with vastly-experienced winger David Templeton making way for Shaun Bowers in a change of formation.

Elgin had the ball in the net on the stroke of half-time when McHardy scrambled home a Dingwall corner at the far post, however referee Chris Fordyce pulled it back after spotting a foul on Lochhead.

Having weathered the storm at the end of the first half the visitors looked to start the second half brightly, with Jack Breen testing McHale with a strike from long-range.

It was Elgin who continued to push however, with Jake Dolzanski sending a header off the crossbar from Antoniazzi’s free-kick on 50 minutes.

Hester was next to threaten, striking an effort into the side-netting, but the forward was not to be denied on 64 minutes. After taking down Cameron’s through ball, Hester went through and rifled an excellent low finish past Lochhead for his 25th goal of the season.

Hester was denied by the post with another effort in stoppage time, however Elgin held on to secure their progression.