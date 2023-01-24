Elgin City advance to Scottish Cup last-16 after coming from behind to defeat Drumchapel United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City advance to Scottish Cup last-16 after coming from behind to defeat Drumchapel United

By Andy Skinner
January 24, 2023, 9:39 pm
Kane Hester celebrates scoring for Elgin City against Drumchapel United. Image: SNS
Kane Hester celebrates scoring for Elgin City against Drumchapel United. Image: SNS

Elgin City reached the last-16 of the Scottish Cup by coming from behind to defeat Drumchapel United 2-1 at Borough Briggs.

Drumchapel struck an early blow on Gavin Price’s men when Dominic McLaren put them ahead, however a quick response saw City level through Dylan Lawrence.

Kane Hester’s second half goal secured a deserved passage for the Black and Whites.

The result secures a fifth round tie away to either Cove Rangers or Ayr United, who meet in their rescheduled fixture next Tuesday.

Elgin made four enforced changes from the side which last played in the 1-1 draw with Annan Athletic on January 14. Evan Towler, Aaron Reid and Mitchell Taylor were cup-tied, while Angus Mailer missed out through suspension.

That meant recalls for Darryl McHardy, Jevan Anderson, Chris Antoniazzi and Dylan Lawrence, with Ross Draper moving into midfield. Price was only able to name five substitutes, all of which were outfield players, but including Rory MacEwan who returned from injury.

Elgin City celebrate Dylan Lawrence’s equaliser against Drumchapel United. Image: SNS

Drumchapel came into the match sitting third in the West of Scotland First Division. Backed by a vocal midweek travelling support, they threatened first on four minutes when Ryan Deas struck narrowly wide with a low effort from distance.

It was the visitors who struck first on 18 minutes. After a corner had initially been cleared Deas saw his strike blocked on the edge of the box, with the ball falling for McLaren who angled a low effort beyond the reach of Thomas McHale.

Elgin responded superbly however, pulling back level within three minutes. The ball was played to the feet of Lawrence down the inside left channel, and from a narrow angle he powered an excellent effort which beat Blair Lochhead at his near post.

Dylan Lawrence equalises for Elgin City. Image: Jasperimage

Price changed his shape to move Draper back to defence and the home side looked energised by their equaliser. They were wasteful in their initial efforts to add to the scoreline, with Brian Cameron and Russell Dingwall blazing strikes well over the bar.

Kane Hester was presented with a chance on 34 minutes after latching on to a superb Dingwall through ball, however Elgin’s leading scorer snatched his effort wide.

The two combined again moments later, with Dingwall this time sending a strike straight into Lochhead’s arms.

Dingwall was denied again on 37 minutes, with Lochhead doing well to keep hold of the midfielder’s effort after he had been picked out by Antoniazzi.

Drumchapel made a change before half-time, with vastly-experienced winger David Templeton making way for Shaun Bowers in a change of formation.

Elgin had the ball in the net on the stroke of half-time when McHardy scrambled home a Dingwall corner at the far post, however referee Chris Fordyce pulled it back after spotting a foul on Lochhead.

Darryl McHardy in action against Drumchapel United. Image: Jasperimage

Having weathered the storm at the end of the first half the visitors looked to start the second half brightly, with Jack Breen testing McHale with a strike from long-range.

It was Elgin who continued to push however, with Jake Dolzanski sending a header off the crossbar from Antoniazzi’s free-kick on 50 minutes.

Hester was next to threaten, striking an effort into the side-netting, but the forward was not to be denied on 64 minutes. After taking down Cameron’s through ball, Hester went through and rifled an excellent low finish past Lochhead for his 25th goal of the season.

Hester was denied by the post with another effort in stoppage time, however Elgin held on to secure their progression.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Elgin City

Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Gavin Price thrilled with Elgin City's response to early fright against Drumchapel United
Elgin City manager Gavin Price
Gavin Price eager to prolong Elgin City's Scottish Cup journey by defeating Drumchapel United…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen, Caley Thistle, Cove and Elgin discover potential Scottish Cup opponents
Ross Draper's experience could be vital to Elgin City as they chase promotion from League 2 this term.
Ross Draper says Elgin City must deal with Drumchapel United challenge before eyeing up…
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Gavin Price determined to ensure Elgin City end Drumchapel United's dream Scottish Cup run
Monday's Highland League Weekly featured a chat with former Turriff United, and now Aberdeen, striker Aaron Reid - who is currently on loan from the Dons at Elgin City - about how he battled his way back to full-time football.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Ex-Turriff United striker Aaron Reid on playing way back…
Evan Towler is back on loan at Elgin City. Image: Robert Crombie.
Gavin Price outlines benefits of Elgin City's relationship with Aberdeen - 'We can help…
Evan Towler is back on loan at Elgin City. Image: Robert Crombie.
Elgin City 1-1 Annan: Aberdeen defender Evan Towler aiming to make the most of…
Evan Towler.
Gavin Price feels returning Aberdeen loanee Evan Towler can kick on again at Elgin…
Photos of Mike Christie who was involved with Burghead Thistle, Elgin Boys Club and Elgin City who died aged 85 on December 30 2022 Pictures supplied by son Craig Christie
Tributes paid to Moray football stalwart Mike Christie

Most Read

1
Police incident in Inverurie at Port Elphinstone. Images: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
2
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
3
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…
4
To go with story by Louise Glen. An area around Holburn Street in Aberdeen has been plunged into darkness. Image: Kirsten Brown. Picture shows; Holburn Street. Holburn Street, Aberdeen. Supplied by Kirstin Brown Date; 25/01/2023
Ferryhill and Broomhill in Aberdeen plunged into darkness
5
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin speaks to his squad during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
‘It’s not sustainable to keep changing managers’: Former Aberdeen boss Alex Smith on Dons…
6
Carolyn Leah captured the image on the road leading to the Quiraing. Image: Carolyn Leah.
‘It doesn’t make any sense’: Cattle grid with road right next to it, fitted…
7
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
8
Kyle Ironside's DNA was found on drugs sold to a teenager. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen man jailed after he tells court he has ‘no intention’ of giving up…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dzintars Petrov appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Dzintars Petrov. Banff. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
10
Jim Goodwin following the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat suffered by Aberdeen at Darvel. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin to STAY as Aberdeen boss – as Dave Cormack says players still…

More from Press and Journal

Wick 7 v Rothes 0 SHFL Harmsworth Park 10/10/2015 Wick's Marc Macgregor
Marc MacGregor returns to Wick while Joe Anderson signs new deal
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen lease renewal shows confidence in city centre as key business hub Picture shows; Bridge House, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Prospect 13 Date; Unknown
Chamber chief says Bridge House deals a show of faith in Aberdeen city centre
Scottish Ballet worked magic with The Snow Queen at Eden Court in Inverness: All images: Supplied by Scottish Ballet
Review: Scottish Ballet's The Snow Queen is poetry in motion at Eden Court
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Five new arrivals but Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley still looking for more new…
File photo dated 09-07-2017 of Chief executive of the European Tour Keith Pelley. PA Photo. Issue date: Friday April 17, 2020. Chief executive Keith Pelley is upbeat about the prospect of the European Tour resuming sometime in the summer despite announcing this years Scottish Open would be postponed as well as the cancellation of two other events. See PA story GOLF Coronavirus. Photo credit should read Niall Carson/PA Wire.
Stephen Gallacher: Bodies which run majors should have final say on world ranking points
Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jordon Brown urges Blue Toon to build on first win under David Robertson
Councillor Michael Baird successfully moved for a formal objection to the proposed Strath Oykel wind farm. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
'It's a bit of a boorach' - Highland councillors stand firm in objection to…
Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey on the touchline against Hearts. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13730439cg)
Aberdeen Women to help players fulfil Rangers fixture after impromptu rearrangement
Shorehead Guesthouse owner Jane Davidson is selling up. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stonehaven home bought for just £600 is now boutique guesthouse on sale at around…
The emergency department at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin is struggling to cope (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
Neil Alexander: Rural health services like Moray's are on life support

Editor's Picks

Most Commented