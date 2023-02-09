Lerwick’s 2023 cruise season storms back with 145 ship visits scheduled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lerwick’s 2023 cruise season storms back with 145 ship visits scheduled

More than 100,000 passengers will decant off 145 ships into Lerwick in 2023.

By Simon Warburton
Lerwick Harbour
First cruise ship will dock on March 2. Image: Dick Mutch.

Lerwick Harbour is expected to see its busiest cruise season yet in 2023 as a combination of repeat visits and maiden calls prove a boon for the Shetland port.

There are currently 145 ships booked to call, representing around 6.5m gross tonnes of shipping – a record in terms of numbers and tonnage – with the first, National Geographic Explorer, due on March 2.

Lerwick Port Authority cruise manager Melanie Henderson said: “Not only are we continuing to make a strong comeback above pre-Covid levels, but the number of repeat visits and the first-time arrivals reflect the popularity of Lerwick and Shetland as a destination which helps support the island’s important tourism network.”

Lerwick Harbour seen from above showing berths and ferries arriving and departing.
More than 100,000 passengers are due to dock in Lerwick in 2023. Image: Lerwick Port Authority.

With vessel itineraries subject to change as the season develops, it is estimated more than 100,000 passengers will arrive at Lerwick before the final vessel, AIDAluna, docks on October 11.

This season’s cruise list shows the port welcoming repeat visits by cruise lines, including AIDA Cruises (16 calls), Fred Olsen Cruise Lines (9 calls), Ponant Cruises (12 calls) and Viking Ocean Cruises (19 calls) amongst the highest this year.

Tall Ships Races will be a Lerwick highlight in July. Image: Ryan Leith/Shetland Islands Council.

This year will see 21 maiden calls, with inaugural seasons for new-build ships SH Diana and Scenic Eclipse II. Swan Hellenic, Scenic and MSC’s Explora Journeys are among the new cruise brands visiting this season. Ambition, which is being introduced this season, is the second vessel for British-based Ambassador Cruise Line.

July will also see three cruise ships call in a single day

The largest ship will be Norwegian Cruise Lines’ Norwegian Getaway at 145,655 gross tonnes, due on September 23.

A bonus for visitors in late July will be the spectacle of sailing vessels participating in the international Tall Ships Races and the lively atmosphere in the town centre.

Six cruise ships will call during the event (July 26-29), with three in a single day.

The Port Authority’s cruise list is available to view.

