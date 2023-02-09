Lerwick’s 2023 cruise season storms back with 145 ship visits scheduled

Lerwick Harbour is expected to see its busiest cruise season yet in 2023 as a combination of repeat visits and maiden calls prove a boon for the Shetland port.

There are currently 145 ships booked to call, representing around 6.5m gross tonnes of shipping – a record in terms of numbers and tonnage – with the first, National Geographic Explorer, due on March 2.

Lerwick Port Authority cruise manager Melanie Henderson said: “Not only are we continuing to make a strong comeback above pre-Covid levels, but the number of repeat visits and the first-time arrivals reflect the popularity of Lerwick and Shetland as a destination which helps support the island’s important tourism network.”

With vessel itineraries subject to change as the season develops, it is estimated more than 100,000 passengers will arrive at Lerwick before the final vessel, AIDAluna, docks on October 11.

This season’s cruise list shows the port welcoming repeat visits by cruise lines, including AIDA Cruises (16 calls), Fred Olsen Cruise Lines (9 calls), Ponant Cruises (12 calls) and Viking Ocean Cruises (19 calls) amongst the highest this year.

This year will see 21 maiden calls, with inaugural seasons for new-build ships SH Diana and Scenic Eclipse II. Swan Hellenic, Scenic and MSC’s Explora Journeys are among the new cruise brands visiting this season. Ambition, which is being introduced this season, is the second vessel for British-based Ambassador Cruise Line.

July will also see three cruise ships call in a single day

The largest ship will be Norwegian Cruise Lines’ Norwegian Getaway at 145,655 gross tonnes, due on September 23.

A bonus for visitors in late July will be the spectacle of sailing vessels participating in the international Tall Ships Races and the lively atmosphere in the town centre.

Six cruise ships will call during the event (July 26-29), with three in a single day.

The Port Authority’s cruise list is available to view.