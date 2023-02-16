How will this house help work to save Scotland’s rare and threatened rainforest?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How will this house help work to save Scotland’s rare and threatened rainforest?

By John Ross
February 16, 2023, 12:01 am Updated: February 16, 2023, 8:02 am
Kathryn Rae and Malcolm Turner outside Couldoran House. Wester Ross. Image: Caz Austin/WTML
A Highland estate house is to be transformed into the Scottish Rainforest Centre to help save the threatened internationally-important habitat.

Renowned environmental lawyer and activist Kathryn Rae has launched a new charity to buy Couldoran House in Wester Ross.

It is currently owned by Woodland Trust Scotland (WTS) which bought the Couldoran Estate in 2021 after an £8 million appeal.

No date has been set for the centre opening, but it will work with the trust in future.

WTS will continue to conserve and expand the woodland in the wider area, while the centre will focus on education and hosting visiting researchers.

A base for students, academics and volunteers

Australian-born Ms Rae has knowledge of both temperate rainforests in Scotland and tropical rainforests in Australia, Papua New Guinea and Costa Rica.

She said: “Plans are still being developed. However we aim to provide an ideal venue for events, workshops and meetings.”

She said accommodation will be available for volunteers, students and academics, including scientists working in the rainforest zone.

It is also proposed that local schoolchildren visit regularly and children from cities stay to explore the rainforest and learn about conservation.

Couldoran House was bought by Woodland Trust Scotland in 2021. Image: Caz Austin/WTML

In addition, the centre will be available to the community for non-woodland events.

She added: “As a long-time supporter and life member of the Woodland Trust, I was very excited by their rainforest conservation plans out on the estate.

“But when I saw the house I could see there was another job to be done; an interesting opportunity to support rainforest conservation.

“People have been waking up to the fact that Scotland has its own temperate rainforest along the west coast, and that action is needed to stop it disappearing.

“It seems to me that this emerging movement needs a physical hub and Couldoran House fits the bill.”

Donations and grants will develop Couldoran House

The new charity has raised funds from a number of private donors to acquire Couldoran House.

It will seek further donations and grants to develop the concept and upgrade the building.

WTS bought Ben Shieldaig in 2019 with the help of its members and supporters, and players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

It acquired the neighbouring Couldoran Estate in 2021.

Part of the rainforest in Glen Nevis Image Nathan Berrie

Estate manager Malcolm Turner, of Woodland Trust Scotland, said: “Kathryn is an inspiring woman with a huge amount of experience.

“She is the ideal person to drive forward plans for the house to make a huge difference both locally and nationally.

“We bought Couldoran Estate because it has great potential for woodland creation.

Scottish rainforest is ‘in trouble’

“We can get on with that while the Scottish Rainforest Centre does a complimentary job educating. It is a marvellous fit.”

According to the Alliance of Scotland’s Rainforest, the habitat is “in trouble”, with just 74,131 acres of rainforest remaining.

That is 2% of Scotland’s woodland cover and only one fifth of the area that has climatic conditions suitable for rainforest.

Ahead of COP26, a range of bodies including the trust, urged ministers to set up a rainforest restoration fund to protect, restore and expand the world-renowned habitat.

A major report estimated about £500 million is needed, and sought a commitment of £250 million over ten years.

Just 74,131 acres of Scottish rainforest remains, including in Knoydart. Image Stephen Ballard

Mr Turner said: “Scotland’s rainforest is one of our most precious habitats. It is as important as tropical rainforest, but even rarer.

“It is made up of the native woodlands found on our west coast in the ‘hyper-oceanic’ zone.

“High levels of rainfall and relatively mild, year-round temperatures provide just the right conditions for some of the world’s rarest bryophytes and lichens to form a lush green understory beneath the canopy.”

He said the trust is looking to hand over some other parts of the estate, potentially for affordable housing.

“We are in discussions with the Communities Housing Trust to see what might be feasible.

“We recognise the need for community access to affordable land, access to affordable housing and empowerment of local communities to shape their own destinies.”

