Scotland’s rainforest: Money to protect unique ecosystem welcome but nowhere near enough, say campaigners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Scotland’s rainforest: Money to protect unique ecosystem welcome but nowhere near enough, say campaigners

By John Ross
October 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Woodland Trust Scotland director Alastair Seaman. Image: Jessica Maxwell/WTML.
Woodland Trust Scotland director Alastair Seaman. Image: Jessica Maxwell/WTML.

The Scottish Government has been told new money to help restore and expand Scotland’s rainforest is just a fraction of what is needed.

Biodiversity minister Lorna Slater recently announced more than £1.3 million for forest recovery as part of a response to the nature and climate crises.

The money will go towards controlling invasive rhododendron and managing the impacts of wild deer.

It wasn’t quite the gift hoped for to mark this week’s 50th anniversary of the Woodland Trust.

The trust is among experts who estimate around £500m is required to properly tackle the issue.

Pushing for larger fund

George Anderson, Woodland Trust Scotland’s communications officer, said: “It does not fulfil the commitment the Scottish Government made at COP26 last November to restore and expand Scotland’s rainforest, and I think everyone acknowledges that.

“It does, however, signal willing during challenging times. We will take that as a positive for now.

“But we will continue to push for a much larger rainforest restoration fund down the road.”

Ahead of COP26, a range of bodies including the trust, urged ministers to set up a rainforest restoration fund to protect, restore and expand the world-renowned habitat.

A major report estimated about £500m is needed, and sought a commitment of £250m over ten years.

It said previously committed Scottish Government funds is not making significant inroads into the problem.

Woodland Trust Scotland wants to expand woodland cover in Scotland. Image: WTML

The Woodland Trust started in October 1972 and its first Scottish wood was Balmacaan by Loch Ness in 1984.

It now manages and looks after about 60 areas of woodland in Scotland.

This covers more than 34,594 acres from Sutherland to Stranraer and from Skye to Aberdeenshire.

It also aims to reverse the decline of rainforest fragments, also known as Atlantic of Celtic woodland, on the west coast by tackling major threats.

These include rhododendron which is increasingly dominating the rainforest and suppressing tree regeneration.

It is estimated more than 29,000 acres of core rainforest sites, and 42,000 acres of other important woodland sites in the rainforest zone, need to be cleared of rhododendron.

Scotland’s rainforest is a ‘unique and rare ecosystem’

During COP26, environment minister Mairi McAllan said the rainforest will be restored and expanded as a key part of a £500m investment in Scotland’s natural economy.

Ms McAllan told the Press and Journal this month: “Scotland’s rainforests are a unique and rare ecosystem.

“They are part of our cultural heritage. And they can provide an important nature-based solution to the climate emergency, as well as tackle biodiversity loss.

“Restoring our rainforests is important in and of itself. And it can provide opportunities for creating green jobs and supporting a fairer, greener Scotland.”

She said this is being done via the Forestry Grant Scheme and the Nature Restoration Fund.

The scheme focuses on the eradication of rhododendron.

Ms McAllan said it is hoped to increase support in the longer term, including from private investment.

Ben Shieldaig was bought by Woodland Trust Scotland in 2019. Image: Caz Austen

Scotland has better tree cover (18%) than the rest of the UK. But it lags behind most of Europe, with an average of 37%.

Woodland Trust Scotland director Alastair Seaman says landowners should be encouraged to help restore and expand woodlands.

“We have a role to show people what good looks like.

“But if we are going to respond to the challenges of the nature and climate crises in Scotland we need to bring the landowning community along with us.”

He said a new generation of traditional Highland sporting estate owners are re-thinking their vision to include eco-tourism and expansion of native woodland and habitats.

However, new plans must work for people and communities.

Some recent successes

“There is a real opportunity here. Not just to be restoring nature, but to be doing that in a way that helps to restore and build vibrant communities.

“We are definitely looking for that sweet spot where what we’re doing with trees and woodlands can be of real benefit to people too.”

Recent successes for Woodland Trust Scotland include the Croft Woodland Project, a partnership involving the trust.

Since 2015 more than one million native trees have been planted on crofts, with a further two million planed by 2025.

In 2019 the trust bought its first mountain, Ben Shieldaig, after raising £1.6m.

It is investigating building social housing in the area to tackle a widespread problem of a lack of affordable homes.

Woodlands at Loch Arkaig. Image: Brodie Hood

“It affects us directly,” says Alastair Seaman.

“We have staff in the area who can carry out support work, such as fencers, deer stalkers etc. But where are they going to live?

“If we’re not at least considering this opportunity with the community we’re not being responsible landowners.”

The trust also acquired the neighbouring Couldoran Estate after a successful £8m appeal.

The estate lies in the rainforest zone and was once part of a network of woodland habitats that blanketed Scotland’s coast.

However, today only individual trees and isolated areas of woodland remain, due largely to historical deforestation and a significant increase in deer grazing.

The trust hopes to work with other neighbours to develop a nature-rich area.

“It’s hard not to look at the map and imagine it like pearls in a necklace with a number of landowners collectively doing interesting things that would create a lovely area of Scotland that is rich for nature”, said Mr Seaman.

‘Green laird’ debate

In encouraging growth, the trust has also called for a debate on regulating the system of giving carbon payments to landowners.

Landowners creating woodlands and taking CO2 out of the air can sell carbon credits to companies looking to offset their emissions.

It can provide valuable income for communities. But it has also raised concern about local people being priced out of owning or benefiting from land by so-called ‘green lairds’.

Mr Seaman said: “What that title and debate has done is remind all landowners in Scotland that they simply can’t ignore the wellbeing and needs of local people.

“Part of the green laird controversy is people buying up pieces of Scotland to offset their irresponsible environment behaviour elsewhere.

“But on the other hand, there are communities who own bits of land who are doing very well out of that. That’s because the income accrues to the community and it’s able to plough that into local needs.”

Ross Watson says the says interest in woodlands has grown since the pandemic

Mr Seaman says another challenge is finding staff to carry out the work required.

“We’re victims of our own success. People have woken up to the importance of trees and woodlands.

“But where are the people with the right skills to make this happen?

“If someone wants a guaranteed well-paid job in the rural environment then forestry is the place to be. There is huge demand for these skills.”

Ross Watson, the trust site manager for North Scotland, says the importance of woodlands has grown since the pandemic.

Interest in woodland growing

“People understand it a bit more. We hear more people wanting to plant trees, it’s become far more prevalent than previous years.

“I think that will grow as the climate emergency increases. You do feel that the momentum is heading more towards ecologically sympathetic land management.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Allan Campbell, president of An Comunn Gaidhealach - pictured at the Mod's torchlight procession, said the Mod in Perth has been a huge success. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Perth Mod helps Gaels to 'feel better' despite a decline in entrants
The harbour front of Tobermory. Image: Tobermory Book Festival.
Tobermory Book Festival returns next week following two-year break
Riona White, conductor of Burach, conducts the massed choirs outside the Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Choral singers bring the curtain down on the Royal National Mod in Perth
Jaki's Chip Shop in Muir of Ord with the new management sign in the window.
Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated the Queen’s death opens again - under…
police hunt stornoway
Police appeal after man broke into convenience store in Stornoway
Judith Stephens of Rosemount, Aberdeen, travelled the North Coast 500 for a week. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
'It was made to be painted': Woman, 86, who survived stroke shares paintings from…
The barge carrying the first module that will make up the new Fair Isle bird observatory arrives on the island. Image: Douglas Barr/FIBOT.
Fair Isle bird observatory takes delivery of first new replacement module
fireworks
Looking for fireworks displays near you? Check out our list
There is lots to like about the Royal Marine Hotel, Brora. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Brora's Royal Marine Hotel is a glamorous addition to the north’s eating…
Kirsteen Menzies , conductor of the Black Isle Gaelic Choir, Dingwall with the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy with on the left Finlay Maclennan and on the right of the trophy Steven MacIver.
Black Isle Gaelic Choir wins big at inaugural Royal National Mod

Most Read

1
Jaki's Chip Shop in Muir of Ord with the new management sign in the window.
Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated the Queen’s death opens again – under…
2
Stonehaven Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
3
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
5
Judith Stephens of Rosemount, Aberdeen, travelled the North Coast 500 for a week. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
‘It was made to be painted’: Woman, 86, who survived stroke shares paintings from…
6
Riona White, conductor of Burach, conducts the massed choirs outside the Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Choral singers bring the curtain down on the Royal National Mod in Perth
7
Rhys Butler was jailed for pushing a bricklayer and causing brain injuries. Picture by Chris Sumner
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
8
low's fish chips
Popular Westhill chipper makes UK top 20 list of Fish & Chip Takeaway of…
9
Dunnottar Avenue has been closed
Disruption expected in Stonehaven during three weeks of resurfacing works
10
CR0038948 Food and drink - Inverurie drinks firm Twice Buried Rum celebrating its first birthday. Picture of Owner Kevin Bonarius with Twice Buried Rum bottles . Picture by Kenny Elrick 14/10/2022
Inverurie drinks firm Twice Buried Rum celebrates 12 months in business

More from Press and Journal

Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay frustrated with Ross County's defending in build up to Kilmarnock winner at…
MOTHERWELL, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 22: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin arrives during a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and Aberdeen at Fir Park, on October 22, 2022, in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin delighted to send travelling Dons support home with a win
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds urging his side on. Images: SNS Group
Billy Dodds hails Caley Thistle after they strike back for table-topping draw against Raith…
Owura Edwards in action against Kilmarnock.
Ross County unable to force leveller as 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock keeps them bottom…
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing man from Aberdeen Picture shows; Missing Aberdeen man. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Appeal to trace 26-year-old missing man last seen in Aberdeen shopping centre
MOTHERWELL, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 22: Aberdeens Luis Lopes (L) celebrates making it 2-1 with teammate Bojan Miovski during a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and Aberdeen at Fir Park, on October 22, 2022, in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Three in three for Duk as Aberdeen beat Motherwell at Fir Park
Robbie Deas celebrates after heading home the Caley Thistle's leveller against Raith Rovers. Images: SNS Group
Robbie Deas seals Caley Thistle point against Raith Rovers to take injury-hit side top…
Connor Scully applauds the Cove Rangers fans at full-time. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers battle for point in pulsating 2-2 draw with Ayr United
13 August 2022. Wick, Highlands, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Wick Academy FC and Turriff United FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Dylan Stuart of Turriff
Wick reach Scottish Cup third round with Benburb success
Graffiti artist Lee Carnegie aka Lac and his artwork. Picture by Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
North-east graffiti artist Lac on overcoming challenges and building a legacy

Editor's Picks

Most Commented