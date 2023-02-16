What Nicola Sturgeon delivered (and didn’t) for the north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon was often positioned as a leader who failed to understand the north and north-east of Scotland.

The SNP leader frequently fought against claims she had betrayed the region – on the future of oil and gas, rural healthcare and inadequate transport links.

But the party continues to enjoy significant electoral success across the regions.

As the first minister prepares to step down, here are three success stories and three major failures in her legacy.

Success – Aberdeen bypass

Nicola Sturgeon’s government delivered on the long-awaited Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

The 36-mile route – one of the largest road construction projects in Europe – finally opened to motorists in late 2018 and early 2019.

During a visit to Aberdeen, the SNP leader hailed the project as “transformative” for the region in reducing journey times.

But the £745 million project was dogged by a series of delays and contractual problems.

Such a bypass was first proposed to alleviate congestion in the 1950s but it did not move forward significantly until after devolution.

Success – Funding for north-east rail

Plans to reopen rail links between Dyce, Ellon, Peterhead and Fraserburgh were given a major boost last year by Ms Sturgeon’s government.

The Campaign for North East Rail is being awarded up to £165,000 over four years in a major boost for the ambitious plans.

The major package of cash is being lined up to help with a feasibility study.

It forms part of a wider £500m Scottish Government pot of cash for projects in the north-east and Moray as the country tried to move away from oil and gas.

Success – Inverness and Aberdeen city deals

Inverness and Aberdeen benefited as a result of City Region Deals, jointly funded by the UK and Scottish governments.

A £135m deal for Inverness and the Highlands was officially signed in January 2017, and included a revamp of Inverness Castle.

The Scottish Government committed £135m of the cash, with £127m from The Highland Council and its partners, and another £53m from the UK Government.

The Aberdeen package, which was signed in November 2016, saw both governments jointly invest £125m each over 10 years.

This funded digital improvement projects, a new £40m BioHub and funding to the Net Zero Technology Centre.

Alongside the deal, the Scottish Government promised to invest a further £254m in the north-east in the same timeframe.

However, a £200m project to speed up rail journey times between the north-east and the central belt has yet to become a reality.

Failure – Dualling the A9 and A96

The first minister came under fire for failing to keep to targets to dual two major roads projects.

It was confirmed in early February that the A9 between Inverness and Perth will no longer be dualled by 2025 as promised despite a rising death toll on the route.

Highlanders are crying out for vital transport upgrades to connect their region by dual carriageway.

SNP backbencher Fergus Ewing says anger is being felt across the Highlands on a “scale never seen in three decades of politics”.

Meanwhile, the future of the project to dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness remains up in the air.

The SNP’s co-operation agreement with the Greens led to a review being carried out into whether to continue with fully dualling the route.

It is not due to report back until later this year.

Failure – Rural healthcare

We have reported at length on the litany of failures surrounding rural healthcare.

Pregnant women in Moray have shared the traumatic experiences they face since the downgrade of Elgin’s maternity unit at Dr Gray’s Hospital.

Others say these experiences make them think twice about starting a family while living in the region.

Campaigners in Caithness have also long expressed their anger at having to travel over 100 miles to give birth in Inverness.

Ms Sturgeon admitted there are “greater challenges in delivering safe and sustainable services in rural and remote parts of the country”.

But she pledged to ensure that work is done to “invest in and recruit to these services”.

There have been wider pressures across the NHS from rising A&E waits, to long waits for treatments, to staffing issues at healthcare settings across the regions.

Failure – Island ferries

Islanders have been repeatedly let down by the SNP leader’s administration over the failure to build two crucial ferries on time.

Ms Sturgeon has come under pressure for months over awarding a contract for the vessels to Ferguson Marine.

Ferry passengers have branded the existing system “utterly chaotic” and claim locals are quitting their communities to live elsewhere.

They warned businesses are being left “at the point of extinction” and said the problems extend beyond delays to building ferries.