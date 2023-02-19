‘Utterly, utterly unacceptable and unthinkable’: Ewing calls for inquiry as A9 ‘delayed to 2050’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Utterly, utterly unacceptable and unthinkable’: Ewing calls for inquiry as A9 ‘delayed to 2050’

By Louise Glen
February 19, 2023, 5:01 pm Updated: February 19, 2023, 6:04 pm
Fergus Ewing. Image: Supplied.
Fergus Ewing. Image: Supplied.

A Highland MSP has said it could be 2050 before dualling is completed on the A9.

Fergus Ewing, who represents the Inverness and Nairn constituency, said he believes the lack of  urgency from the government will delay the completion date to 2050.

Mr Ewing is now calling for a government inquiry into the A9 in order to speed up the process.

The MSP’s investigations with the construction industry found that the A9 could be completed by 2030 – if more than a single section was worked on at any one time.

Some 10 miles of the 112 mile route between Inverness and Perth have been completed. since the SNP pledged to complete dualling of the A9 between Perth and Inverness by 2025.

That date has now fallen by the wayside, as the government admitted it was “unachievable” while it carried out a number of studies.

Fergus Ewing is demanding a rethink on the A9. Image;: Jason Hedges.

“Industry sources advise me that the A9 dualling of Perth to Inverness could be completed around 2030 provided the current procurement strategy is replaced, ” Mr Ewing told The Press and Journal.

Five years for each section

“If not, then at the current rate of approximately five years for each section of the road – it won’t be done until 2050.

“That is utterly utterly  unacceptable and unthinkable .

“A framework contract provided to each of three, four or five companies would remove the need for tendering and enable more than one section to be completed at a time.

“Each one can be negotiated with a scope of work and bills of quantities.”

He continued: “If parts of the A96 from Smithton to Auldearn are done as part of these contracts then some traffic disruption on A9 may also be avoided

“Unless Transport Scotland fundamentally change their procurement strategy the dualling will not be completed for around a further 27 years.

“That prospect is shocking disgraceful and wholly unacceptable.”

He continued: “I shall this week in the Holyrood Petitions committee be calling for a committee inquiry into these vital issues at which we can take evidence from industry experts about how the job can be done by around the end of this decade

“I know it can – because I’ve spent much of the past two weeks in discussion with leading figures in industry.

“Transport Scotland must now work to share risks with industry – as they do in England.  If they carry on with the same approach they may be left with the same result as Tomatin to Moy.

A disaster

“That would be a disaster.”

He added: “There are signs Transport Scotland appreciate there is a serious problem as one major contractor has already departed from Scotland and another did not bid for Tomatin to Moy because of losses under previous contracts

In 2022, transport minister Jenny Gilruth, opened the A92/A96 Haudagain improvement project in Aberdeen this morning. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

“But there is no sign in public at least that they are changing their strategy on procurement- as change they must. They must raise their game.”

Calling on a greater share of the capital spend to the Highlands to “catch up with major improvements delivered in most other parts of the country”.

He demanded: “An inquiry will force them both – Transport Scotland and Scottish Government ministers to provide answers and be accountable to the people.

“That’s what I’m calling for this week on parliament.”

In the Scotland on Sunday newspaper, published today, it said the construction industry are predicting it will be 2050 until the road is finished after only one bid was received by the government to complete the next section of the road to be upgraded.

And the cost was 20% more than expected.

It reports the offer to widen the six-mile stretch between Tomatin and Moy, south of Inverness, was £130-140 million compared to an anticipated £115m.

The contract is now “urgently” being retendered.

Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group, in an opinion piece published today, called the situation a ‘failure’ of government.

A bitter pill

He said: “It’s been a bitter pill to swallow but it’s been blatantly obvious for some time now that the A9 would never be fully dualled from Perth to Inverness by 2025.

“Despite the continuous focus on the road in the media and at Holyrood, the Scottish Government has simply been unable to deliver on one of their key promises.”

He added: “The Scottish Government must take responsibility for its long-term strategic failure, but day-to-day it is drivers who have to take personal responsibility for their own safety.”

In parliament, Jenny Gilruth, the transport minister,  told MSPs: “Transport Scotland is urgently considering a range of different options to provide ministers with advice on the most efficient way to dual the remaining sections. I expect to have that advice by the autumn.”

Transport Scotland said it could not provide details of the bid because of commercial confidentiality.

A spokeswoman for Transport Scotland  said any calls for an inquiry into A9 dualling are for the parliament to consider.”

Edward Mountain MSP, Highlands and Islands, had little sympathy for Mr Ewing.

He said: “Any delay to the dualling of the A9 is unacceptable and delay until 2050 is incomprehensible.

“This government has nowhere to hide on this and Fergus Ewing, who was a government minister, should hang his head in shame.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – Pot Noodle tosser and a despicable babysitter
A cruise liner in Orkney. Image: Supplied.
Orkney set for £15million cruise liner season as environmental impact considered
Coastguard teams have blocked off part of the beach. Image: Shutterstock.
Isle of Lewis beach cordoned after 'possible ordnance' discovered by walker
Strong winds caused power outages and fallen trees when Strom Otto hit the north and north-east on Friday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
SSEN teams restore power to all homes impacted by Storm Otto
Andrew Riddell shows off the cooked vegan breakfast at the first all-vegan B&B in Inverness. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Could this be the first all-vegan BnB in Inverness?
2
Around 200 people attended the vigil for teenager Brianna Ghey in Aberdeen, lighting a candle in memory of her life. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Candlelight vigils held in Aberdeen and Inverness to honour life of teenager Brianna Ghey
A man walking through snow with his hood up
Further icy conditions forecast across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands
Iona
Fancy living and working on the edge of the Atlantic?
Scotrail services between Inverness and Wick have been cancelled this morning. Image: Jane Barlow/PA
Inverness to Wick ScotRail services face further disruption following Storm Otto
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Missing 16-year-old boy from Inverness traced safe and well

Most Read

1
Nicola Bulley went missing while on a dog walk on January 27. Image: Family handout/PA Wire
Body found in the River Wyre near to where Nicola Bulley went missing
2
Police Scotland have cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
3
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
4
A motorcycle and car were involved in the crash. Image: Jasperimage.
Woman taken to hospital after crash on A96 at Keith
5
Barratt Berryden incident
Woman taken to hospital after Berryden Road incident in Aberdeen
6
The Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) as it crosses the River Dee. The road has been open for four years today, but do you think it's been a worthwhile development for the region? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson, February 2023.
POLL: Four years on from full AWPR opening, was it worth it?
6
7
Ron Constable is stirring up success with his retro coffee pod. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Retro coffee pod Café Sal is causing a stir in Bridge of Don in…
8
Inverness Justice Centre.
Ellon man appears in court accused of four rape charges
9
Coastguard teams have blocked off part of the beach. Image: Shutterstock.
Isle of Lewis beach cordoned after ‘possible ordnance’ discovered by walker
10
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. JP's Kitchen in Inverurie: Our thoughts on the new food tuck's Scottish home-cooked classics Picture shows; Drive-Thru Diners: JP's Kitchen. Inverurie. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
JP’s Kitchen in Inverurie: Our thoughts on the new food truck’s Scottish home-cooked classics

More from Press and Journal

Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor's Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez emerges as contender for Aberdeen job
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: SNS
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack to undergo major heart surgery
The Darnford and Rednock herds ruled supreme in the Salers championship at Stirling. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Stirling Bull Sales: Aberdeenshire herd rules supreme in Salers
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Mark Edwards
Man who emailed Douglas Ross MP urging him to 'end his petty existence' apologises…
East End's Scott Kerr and Dyce's Darren Reid compete for the ball. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Junior football: Spoils shared between Bridge of Don Thistle and Hermes
14 January 2023. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Nairn County FC and Buckie Thistle FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Manager and No 7 for Nairn, Steven Mackay
Manager Steven Mackay is Nairn's match-winner against Wick; Clach beat Deveronvale
Formartine United striker Paul Campbell. Image: Ian Rennie/Formartine United
Formartine United storm back to defeat Banks o' Dee at Spain Park
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Logan Ross. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Max Ewan at the double for Brora against Lossie; Buckie Thistle edge Turriff United
Inverness Athletic slipped to a 2-0 North Caledonian League loss at Halkirk United. Image: Courtesy of Inverness Athletic FC
Invergordon keep slim title chase alive thanks to nine-goal victory against Bonar Bridge
CR0041159 Highland League, Rothes FCvs Forres Mechanics FC. Allen Mackenzie of rothes scores his teams second goal direct from a free kick. 18th February '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Allen Mackenzie signs new deal and has starring role in Rothes win over Forres

Editor's Picks

Most Commented