Stirling Bull Sales: Aberdeenshire herd rules supreme in Salers

By Katrina Macarthur
February 19, 2023, 6:05 pm
The Darnford and Rednock herds ruled supreme in the Salers championship at Stirling. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Darnford and Rednock herds ruled supreme in the Salers championship at Stirling. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire breeder David Watson from Darnford near Banchory ruled supreme in the show of Salers at Stirling Bull Sales this afternoon.

Judge John Wildman, who is farm manager at Glenkiln Farms, in Dumfries, picked out Darnford Ross, as his intermediate champion, before tapping him out as the overall champion.

He is an April, 2021-born bull by Bacardi Nice Guy, out of Darnford Faith, which runs in the pedigree herd, alongside a large-scale commercial herd.

The reserve overall championship ticket went to the senior champion from Gill and Malcom Pye’s Rednock herd at Rednock Estate, Port of Menteith, Stirling.

This was Rednock Reggie, a March, 2021-born bull by the 12,000gns Drumaglea Kes, out of Rednock Breeze.

In the juniors, the championship went to Black Isle breeder, Alister MacKenzie, from Whitebog, Fortrose.

His champion, Whitebog Robert, is a July, 2021-born son of Whitebog Lascar, out of Whitebog Ivana.

Darnford Ross from David Watson stood overall champion. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The reserve senior champion went to Approach Farm Roar, from Angus Gowthorpe, from Yorkshire.

This February, 2021-born bull is by Seawell Lithium, out of the show heifer Approach Farm Narnia.

Another Drumaglea Kes son from Gill and Malcom Pye, stood reserve intermediate champion.

Rednock Radar is an April, 2021-born son bred out of Rednock Precious.

Murray Lyle, from Mid Cambushinnie Farm, Dunblane, took home the reserve junior title with his April, 2021-born bull named Strathallan Robbie.

He is by Seawell Nobleman, out of Seamore Hosann.

The sale of Salers takes place on Monday at 1pm.

RESULTS

Salers (Judge: John Wildman, Bettyknowes, Crocketford, Dumfries).  Senior – 1, supreme and reserve overall, G and M Pye’s Rednock Reggie; 2 and reserve senior, A Gowthorpe’s Approach Farm Roar; 3, A Gowthorpe’s Approach Farm Rudy. Intermediate – 1, intermediate and overall champion – D Watson’s Darnford Ross; 2 and reserve intermediate, G and M Pye’s
Rednock Radar; 3, A MacKenzie’s Whitebog Roger. Junior – 1 and junior champion, A MacKenzie’s Whitebog Robert; 2 and reserve junior, M Lyle’s Strathallan Robbie; 3, Rigel Pedigree’s Rigel Rollo.

