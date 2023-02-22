Man eventually airlifted from fishing vessel after Coastguard helicopter initially forced to turn back due to bad weather

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 20-year-old man was airlifted from a fishing vessel this morning after the helicopter was forced to turn back last night due to bad weather.

Concerns about a young man suffering from suspected appendicitis on board a vessel were first reported at around 9pm on Tuesday.

The coastguard helicopter was deployed to the location of the 110ft fishing vessel, Bjornhaug, around 95 nautical miles north of the Butt of Lewis.

However, due to 15ft high swells and gale-force winds, the helicopter was forced to return to base and wait for the weather to improve.

On Wednesday morning, the helicopter was once again sent out at around 7.10am to the vessel’s location and was able to airlift the man and take him back to shore.

The helicopter landed back in Stornoway just before 9am and the man was then taken to Western Isles Hospital for treatment.