Hundreds of new homes later, where is our roundabout? Frustration from Dunbeg residents

By Rita Campbell
March 1, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 1, 2023, 7:24 am
It is proposed that a new roundabout or junction off the A85 Oban to Perth road will serve the Dunbeg development.
It is proposed that a new roundabout or junction off the A85 Oban to Perth road will serve the Dunbeg development.

Residents of a village near Oban have voiced their frustration at a 10-year wait for a new roundabout.

Dunbeg has doubled in size since Link Housing Association started building hundreds of houses there.

Dunbeg Community Councillors at the entrance to the village. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Phase 3 of the project, which involves 300 homes, is expected to be completed in May. And plans are afoot for Phase 4, with 430 more houses to follow.

With a huge increase in the amount of traffic, the road into Dunbeg is already congested.

The village is by the A85 Oban to Perth road, three miles from Oban.

Developers have been promising a roundabout to serve the new development and provide another way into Dunbeg for more than 10 years.

Planning permission for roundabout is 10 years old and has expired twice

But planning permission for the roundabout, first granted in 2013 and renewed in 2019, has expired once again.

Yet another application to renew the approval has been made by West Highland Housing Association (part of Link) and Arcade Building Services.

The roundabout or junction will be sited on land north and south of the A85, close to Pennyfuir Cottage.

Allan Strang of Dunbeg Community Council said: “It should have been done 10 years ago, before the new houses went in.

The busy entrance to Dunbeg from the A85. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“There is a lot of frustration because the traffic coming off the main road is at some rate. There is a lot more traffic now.

“The roundabout just seems to keep getting put off. We don’t know why it is taking so long, we just want it done.

“Now we are hoping they put it in before the next lot of houses are built.

“The new development is bigger than the original village. It has doubled the size.”

What’s the problem?

He explained: “There is only one entrance to the village from the main road. We are seeing a build up of traffic at the main road entrance.

“A roundabout would alleviate the concentration of traffic and take the strain off the roads in the village.

“The amount of traffic has become too much for the road to cope with. It is unsafe. We need another entrance into the village because the congestion at the moment is dangerous.”

Some of the new homes at Dunbeg. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

And taxi driver and Dunbeg resident Lorna Wylie said a roundabout would help ease congestion.

She said: “At peak times it’s a nightmare to get out of Dunbeg and often backed up down to the corner with cars waiting.

“Quite often cars are chancing it pulling out. If it wasn’t that locals know the junction is a nightmare and many go slower after passing the Halfway House, I’m sure there would be more accidents.”

What does the developer say?

When asked about the roundabout, a spokesman for Link said: “We are delighted progress continues to be made with the £63 million Dunbeg development near Oban. We are pleased to be working with a range of partners to bring to fruition these stunning homes that will positively transform this area.

“Dunbeg is an excellent example of our commitment to providing homes for communities in the Highlands which are much needed.”

Phase 3 of the development has been led by Link, C~urb, and West Highland Housing Association. Partners include the Scottish Government, Argyll and Bute Council, Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership, and Argyll and the Isles Countryside Trust.

Next, a planning application for Phase 4, to include a junction and a road linking the village to Phase 3, will be submitted later this year.

Phase 4 will also include shops and community facilities.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page

