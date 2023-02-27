Northern Lights put on the ‘best show ever’ over much of Scotland, and you can expect the same again tonight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For many the Northern Lights put on the best show ever last night, with green and red dancing lights putting on a show across the whole of the north.

People looked to the north last night – and were in for a treat, from about 8.30pm.

Ewan Miles on Mull caught the lights, “dancing the night away” and shared a time-lapse video of the green and red lights in all their glory.

And, the pictures that people are sharing are simply incredible.

Visible to the naked eye – with phone cameras as well as professional photographers capturing the scene from some of Scotland’s most iconic places.

In the rural Highlands people described “the busiest night of the year” with people rushing to dark areas to capture the “once in a lifetime experience”.

While it is not the first time this year the Mirrie Dancer lit up the skye, many described last night’s show as the “best in decades”.

Wow, the northern lights from the sea wall tonight. Taken from my iPhone, amazing! Posted by The Old Inn, Carbost, Isle of Skye on Sunday, 26 February 2023

The electromagnetic forecast for tonight, Monday, is that there may be another forecast tonight.

The Isle of Skye Distillers described it as “like something out of Star Wars”.

What are the Northern Lights?

Aurora is the name given to the light emitted when particles emitted by the sun react with the Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere.

The charged particles are whisked toward the planet’s north and south poles by the magnetic field’s loops, which is why they are less common the closer you get to the equator.

Aurora Borealis is the name given to this phenomenon in the north – the equivalent in the southern hemisphere is called the Aurora Australis.

Amazing aurora over Inverness tonight! Thanks to Beth Jordan 🤩 We’d love to see more photos! 😃 Posted by Inverness City Centre BID on Sunday, 26 February 2023

On the Isle of Iona, the lights were captured by the warden of the Roman Catholic House of Prayer, Jane Kindlen, she described them as “a first for me”.

Beautiful dancing aurora tonight seen at Loch Fleet, between Dornoch and Golspie in Scotland. So lucky to live in an area where I can see the Northern Lights with no light pollution #NorthernLights #Aurora #auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/SASxCRiJGx — Adrian Allan (@DrAllan12) February 26, 2023

Happening right now! Over the back of the distillery the Northern Lights are giving a spectacular show. It’s like… Posted by Isle Of Skye Distillers on Sunday, 26 February 2023

