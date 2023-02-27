Ness Bridge in Inverness to shine in blue and green for Fairtrade producers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A well-known bridge in Inverness will be illuminated in blue and green colours in support for Fairtrade producers.

For a third year, Ness Bridge will be lit up to mark the Fairtrade Fortnight campaign, which will run from today until March 12.

The annual event spotlights the harmful effect of the climate crisis on the future of some of the most beloved food products – such as bananas, cocoa, coffee and sugar.

Choose Fairtrade

This year, there will be a special emphasis on how choosing Fairtrade can support the livelihood of farmers and growers, as well as help the planet.

The Inverness bridge will shine in the Fairtrade colours for three days from tonight.

Jackie Marshall, head of brand and marketing at Fairtrade Foundation, said: “Fairtrade Fortnight highlights the urgent threat to the future of British staples produced overseas.

“Without our support for fairer prices today, farmers will find it even harder to tackle the climate and economic challenges of the future.

‘There is a huge amount we can all do’

“Smallholder farmers have a critical role in addressing climate change and have the expertise and knowledge to do so – but they simply can’t afford to foot the bill for adapting to economic and climate change on their current incomes.

“There is a huge amount we can all do. Fairtrade is asking each and every one of us to act now and shop Fairtrade so farmers can keep going through these tough times. ”