From Disney to Top Gear – screen industry brings £1 million boost for Argyll

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Disney and BBC have helped inject £1 million into Argyll and Bute by showcasing the beauty of the region on screen.

Accommodation providers, local shops, caterers and services have all benefitted from an increase in filming across the area.

As well as boosting the local economy, there has been an influx of of tourists too.

Argyll and Bute Council say the large scale productions have been so profitable and beneficial to the area, they’ve even got its own film service working in the local authority.

With some of Scotland’s most filmatic locations – think Tobermory, Iona, Oban and castles galore – the local authority hopes that more film crews will want to come to the are to put the locations on the map.

Opportunities to market the area

A spokeswoman for Argyll and Bute Council said: “The council’s film service continues to work with production companies and Screen Scotland to attract inward investment across the area.

“From 2021 to 2023, 89 productions filmed in Argyll and Bute, with an estimated local production spend of £1.1 million.

“The sector continues to recover from the impact of the pandemic with a substantial rise in filming requests now starting to come in.”

Over the last few years productions include:

Top Gear at Oban Airport

.@PaddyMcGuinness land-skiing at 70mph+ behind a Mercedes-AMG G63 in titanium shoes… just another day in the office, then. Who would you tow and what vehicle are you in? Missed this episode? It's available in the UK right now on @BBCiPlayer… https://t.co/GBDjvmz3ML pic.twitter.com/o77SKTnFEF — Top Gear (@BBC_TopGear) March 30, 2021

Murder Island , a drama written by Iain Rankin – filmed on Gigha

, a drama written by Iain Rankin – filmed on Gigha Disney, Star Wars Andor , filmed in and around Cruachan Mountain

, filmed in and around Cruachan Mountain BBC Martin Compston’s Highland Fling , filmed in Dunoon, Loch Lomond, Strathlachlan and Strachur

, filmed in Dunoon, Loch Lomond, Strathlachlan and Strachur Cbeebies, Ranger Hamza and the Ramblers, filmed in Oban, Connel and Mull

Councillor Liz McCabe, business development spokeswoman, said: “In Argyll and Bute, we are proud to be able to offer some of the world’s best scenic backdrops to the screen industry.

“Filming in the area not only brings a welcome economic boost to local businesses and services, it also provides opportunities to market the area and boost visitor numbers through increased film tourism.”

The Film in Argyll team works closely with services across the council and Screen Scotland, to help identify locations and facilitate productions.

Where’s your favourite location?

Have you ever seen a film being filmed in Argyll, or have you been an extra in a production? Have you got a great location that the local authority don’t know about?

Does White City look like Glasgow, or does the Bridge over the Atlantic look like Brig O’Doon?

If you have a secret location tell us in the comments below.