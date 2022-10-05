Was this the real reason the Highlands was chosen as a Star Wars location?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It is an instantly-recognisable Argyll landmark in it own right.

But people may never again be able to look at Cruachan Dam without seeing Darth Vader’s mask.

It turns out the distinctive shape of the dam made it the perfect location for the latest Star Wars series.

Disney’s production designer for Star Wars series Andor has said a highlight of the shoot was moving the location to Cruachan Dam near Oban.

The huge hydro powered dam and its surrounding mountains gave filmmakers the look they were aspiring to reprresent the planet of Al-Dhani.

Luke Hull, of Disney, said: “We were intrigued with the idea that we could build a planet around the Scottish Highlands because so many of the Star Wars planets are desert or ice.

“So it was interesting to find a tangible landscape that could form a different version of a planet.

Remind you of anything?

“If you look at the dam, it looks like Darth Vader’s mask. The notion of everything that we’re trying to do with the series is to suggest that the Empire was a bit of a blight on any landscape. So it was perfect.”

The 12-part series is currently showing on Disney Plus. A new episode will be released each Wednesday until November 23.

The mountain top became a film set last summer. Gun turrets appeared on and around the dam. Spaceship-like structures were dotted throughout the valley.

Following the use of the site, owner Drax has made a five-figure donation to local good causes.

Sarah Cameron, Drax visitor centre manager, said: “Everyone at Cruachan has been incredibly excited to see the power station take a starring role in such an iconic film franchise.

“There’s already been a real buzz in the local community about the series. We are expecting to see interest in visiting the power station increase from visitors from further afield as they see the stunning Argyll landscape on their screens.

‘A lasting legacy’

“From the very beginning of this project, Drax’s aim was to create a lasting legacy from it which would benefit the local community.”

Funds have gone towards a new vehicle for Oban Mountain Rescue Team and creating a rural defibrillator network with community councils.

A donation has also been made to support the ongoing maintenance and restoration of St Conans Kirk, Lochawe.

What’s next for Cruachan?

Cruachan will be in the spotlight again soon.

Plans for a new power station at the dam could be the largest energy infrastructure project for decades.

In May, Drax submitted the Cruachan 2 project for approval to the Scottish Government.

The company hopes to have a positive response in the first half of 2023.

A £500million investment, the project will involve the excavation of one million tonnes of rock.

It will create a second cavern next to the existing one at the famous “Hollow Mountain.”

Work could get underway as early as 2024 with the six-year construction period supporting around 900 jobs.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page