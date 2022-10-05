Was this the real reason the Highlands was chosen as a Star Wars location?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Was this the real reason the Highlands was chosen as a Star Wars location?

By Rita Campbell
October 5, 2022, 11:45 am
Disney's production designer for Star Wars says Cruachan Dam looks like Darth Vadar's mask.
Disney's production designer for Star Wars says Cruachan Dam looks like Darth Vadar's mask.

It is an instantly-recognisable Argyll landmark in it own right.

But people may never again be able to look at Cruachan Dam without seeing Darth Vader’s mask.

It turns out the distinctive shape of the dam made it the perfect location for the latest Star Wars series.

Cruachan Dam was used in filming of Star Wars series Andor.

Disney’s production designer for Star Wars series Andor has said a highlight of the shoot was moving the location to Cruachan Dam near Oban.

The huge hydro powered dam and its surrounding mountains gave filmmakers the look they were aspiring to reprresent the planet of Al-Dhani.

Luke Hull, of Disney, said: “We were intrigued with the idea that we could build a planet around the Scottish Highlands because so many of the Star Wars planets are desert or ice.

“So it was interesting to find a tangible landscape that could form a different version of a planet.

Remind you of anything?

“If you look at the dam, it looks like Darth Vader’s mask. The notion of everything that we’re trying to do with the series is to suggest that the Empire was a bit of a blight on any landscape. So it was perfect.”

The 12-part series is currently showing on Disney Plus. A new episode will be released each Wednesday until November 23.

The mountain top became a film set last summer. Gun turrets appeared on and around the dam. Spaceship-like structures were dotted throughout the valley.

Star Wars characters running across the dam in Andor.

Following the use of the site, owner Drax has made a five-figure donation to local good causes.

Sarah Cameron, Drax visitor centre manager, said: “Everyone at Cruachan has been incredibly excited to see the power station take a starring role in such an iconic film franchise.

“There’s already been a real buzz in the local community about the series. We are expecting to see interest in visiting the power station increase from visitors from further afield as they see the stunning Argyll landscape on their screens.

‘A lasting legacy’

“From the very beginning of this project, Drax’s aim was to create a lasting legacy from it which would benefit the local community.”

Funds have gone towards a new vehicle for Oban Mountain Rescue Team and creating a rural defibrillator network with community councils.

A donation has also been made to support the ongoing maintenance and restoration of St Conans Kirk, Lochawe.

What’s next for Cruachan?

Cruachan will be in the spotlight again soon.

Plans for a new power station at the dam could be the largest energy infrastructure project for decades.

In May, Drax submitted the Cruachan 2 project for approval to the Scottish Government.

The company hopes to have a positive response in the first half of 2023.

Cruachan dam
Plans are underway for a second cavern at Cruachan.

A £500million investment, the project will involve the excavation of one million tonnes of rock.

It will create a second cavern next to the existing one at the famous “Hollow Mountain.”

Work could get underway as early as 2024 with the six-year construction period supporting around 900 jobs.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Former Western Isles councillor Neil Beaton. Photo: Susy Macaulay
Tributes to former North Uist and Benbecula councillor Neil Beaton
To go with story by David Mackay. Shetland house Halloween artwork Picture shows; Shetland house Halloween artwork. Shetland. Shetland News Shetland News Date; Unknown
Abandoned Shetland home turned into house of horrors with Halloween artwork
Councillors have given the green light to Grantown-on-Spey church redesign. Picture: Sandy McCook
'It's hardly St Giles' Cathedral': Councillors defy planners and allow modern revamp of Grantown-on-Spey…
Orkney and Shetland Valuation
External Audit shows progress being made on previous problems faced Orkney and Shetland Valuation…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Ogilvy demanded money with a knife and made off on BMX Picture shows; Jack Ogilvy Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 04/10/2022
BMX bandit pulled knife on women and demanded money
The warning of strong winds across the north and north-east has been removed overnight. Image: Pauline Collie.
Met Office withdraws today's weather warning but strong winds and rain still cause disruption
Finstown traffic
Orkney council hits the brakes on Finstown speed limit proposals
Gordon & MacPhail sales director David King.
David King: Must UK sales of Scotch continue to suffer from mum and dad…
Strong winds are forecast across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands on Wednesday morning. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Met Office issued yellow warning for strong winds across north and north-east
Picture by SANDY McCOOK various dates CR00 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at the High Court in Inverness during his trial for the murder of Renee MacRae in 1976. Accompanying him is his wife Rosemary.
Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms

Most Read

1
Lynne Gillan and her partner Malcolm Watson who own Nooks and Crannies, an award winning tearoom in Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A cracking apple pie, afternoon tea and loyal customers: How a Fraserburgh tearoom was…
2
Sarah Hawcutt.
Drink-driver confronted by members of public was almost SEVEN times limit
3
Jackie Hauley, left. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Carer took and shared photos of nursing home residents naked and using toilet
4
Albert Damean leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
Aberdeen clubber’s vicious revenge attack on man who tried to calm late-night disturbance
5
BUSINESS PIC - Walkers shortbread, Aberlour. James Walker. Picture by Gordon Lennox 12/11/2014
Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm…
6
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
7
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden. Image: Polaris Images
Shell boss has ‘flung open a door on windfall tax’
8
Picture by SANDY McCOOK various dates CR00 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at the High Court in Inverness during his trial for the murder of Renee MacRae in 1976. Accompanying him is his wife Rosemary.
Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms
9
Could Captain Scarlet be the man/agent/puppet to save Union Street? P&J and Evening Express readers think the planned halo lights above the Granite Mile look like his fearsome enemies, the Mysterons. Image: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock/Aberdeen City Council
Readers react: Union Street designs spark calls for Captain Scarlet to stave off alien…
10
Glen Still took sharp bends in the opposing lane and sped through a school zone.
‘Immature’ driver raced through school zone and lost control of car

More from Press and Journal

Anti-fracking demonstrators hold up a banner as Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference in Birmingham.
Truss speech at Tory conference targeted by anti-fracking protestors
The Apache-run Beryl Alpha platform.
300 workers vote for strikes across dozens of North Sea assets
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for 'family men' caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Conservative-run councils won't introduce the Workplace Parking Levy
Douglas Ross says potential Conservative leadership rivals should step up or own anonymous comments
: CR0038519 Stoneywood Paper Mill Stoneywood paper mill has been closed with immediate effect resulting in the loss of more than 400 jobs. Pictured is: the entrance to the paper mill ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell /2022
Administrators for Stoneywood mill step up hunt for buyer with 'urgent' appeal
Former Western Isles councillor Neil Beaton. Photo: Susy Macaulay
Tributes to former North Uist and Benbecula councillor Neil Beaton

Editor's Picks