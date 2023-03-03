Charity hopes to return beavers to Highland glen 400 years after they were driven to extinction

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Beavers could officially return to a famous Highland glen later this year if plans are approved.

Rewilding charity Trees for Life will apply for a government licence to reintroduce beavers to Glen Affric following a community consultation.

Working in partnership with Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) and four private landowners, the charity will develop the application over the next few months before submitting it to NatureScot.

It must include a monitoring and management plan to track the progress of the reintroduced beavers over time.

The native species were driven to extinction in the north-west Highlands 400 years ago but could be reintroduced in Loch Beinn a’ Mheadhoin as early as autumn if the plans are approved.

Alan McDonnell, conservation manager at Trees for Life, said: “We’ve worked hard to ensure an inclusive, considered consultation, with all voices having the chance to be listened to. This has been key to our recommendations going forwards, and we’re very grateful to everyone who took part.

“The return of beavers to Glen Affric would be a story of hope and renewal. These remarkable animals can help us tackle the nature and climate emergencies.

“Their dams create nature-rich wetlands that also absorb carbon, reduce flooding downstream and improve water quality. We believe it is important that the community is closely involved in following how these animals progress into the future.”

Community involved with plans

Up to three groups of beavers would be relocated by the Beaver Trust from lower Tayside where the animals would otherwise be culled.

The decision to take the proposal to the next stage follows a detailed community consultation.

The project’s report and conclusions have also been advised by other leading experts and Scotland’s new National Beaver Strategy which was published by the government last year.

Colin Edwards, environment manager for FLS, added: “FLS are ideally placed to assist with the Scottish Government policy to support a significant expansion of the range and size of the beaver population within Scotland over the next 10 years.

“We are committed to seeing beavers reintroduced to suitable parts of Scotland where their presence will bring ecological benefits, and we are therefore supportive of this proposal.

“However, we are sensitive to the concerns of adjacent landowners and the local community. Therefore it is important that any plans to bring beavers to this part of Scotland are done with the involvement of those most directly affected.”