Fort William underpass to get £100,000 overhaul after six-month closure

Work to revamp the Fort William town centre underpass has been given the green light, Highland Council has announced.

The underpass, which runs under a main road connecting the transport hub with the town centre, provides an important route for pedestrians and cyclists.

The £100,000 project is part of the council’s Fort William 2040 vision for improving active travel links throughout the town and is funded by Hitrans.

Chairman of Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee Ken Gowans said the project would encourage people to switch to more “active and sustainable travel modes”.

After being closed for more than six months, work on the staircase leading down to the underpass is due to begin on April 17.

The stairs will be excavated before new concrete is poured in, and a new slip-resistant fibreglass tread will make it safe for people in all weather.

Active travel ‘affordable, efficient and reliable choice’

The work will take six weeks to complete, with the underpass closed throughout and pedestrians directed to the Belford Road crossing point.

Lochaber area committee chairwoman Kate Willis said: “The underpass and stairs are the main pedestrian welcome to Fort William town centre from the transport centre and the improvement works that are due to begin shortly will significantly improve both the entrance and visual appearance, whilst offering a safe and well-lit area for pedestrians to use.

“Active travel across Fort William is improving, but Census data indicates that approx. 52% of people living within three miles of their workplace are using motorised vehicles to commute.

“Each improvement that is made to the active travel routes across Fort William will in turn make walking, wheeling or cycling to work an affordable, efficient and reliable choice for those able to make that transition.”

The underpass should reopen to the public by early June.