Home News Highlands & Islands

Meet the Shetland teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee

By Amie Flett
March 22, 2023, 5:58 pm
Katie Anderson 16, from Burra fly from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Katie Anderson 16, from Burra fly from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.

A 16-year-old girl is hoping to secure her dream to become a professional goalkeeper as she travels from Shetland to Dundee for football training.

Football-mad Katie Anderson, from Burra in Shetland, regularly travels to Dundee to train with BGK Academy, which provides specialist training for goalkeepers and coaches.

The teenager, who currently plays for Shetland Girls’ Football Club’s under 18s team, has dreams of launching her own training academy for goalies in Shetland.

With limited facilities and opportunities on the islands, Katie has been flying 300 miles from her home to Dundee for specialist coaching every four to six weeks – all while keeping up with her school work and social life.

Teen’s dream to provide specialist training in Shetland

Katie said: “I have played football since I was five years old and I can’t ever remember not being in love with it.

“It’s my passion to make professional goalkeeping my career but living on Burra means I have to cross three bridges just to get to the mainland for games.

“I would love to provide specialist training here in Shetland for all goalkeepers but the facilities are limited so I’ve been travelling to Dundee to attend extra training on a four to six-week basis.”

Katie says training facilities are limited in the Shetland Islands. Image: Big Partnership

Hoping to follow in the footsteps of her idol – Manchester United’s Mary Earps – Katie has been given the opportunity of a lifetime to fly for free to Dundee through Loganair’s Flying’s For All scheme – which champions equality for women.

The programme provides a “lifeline link” for individuals like Katie, who travel to mainland UK for business or leisure on a regular basis.

‘Having a direct link to Dundee makes everything so easy’

Katie said: “Lifeline service doesn’t really describe it enough.

“As far as my goalkeeper coaching is concerned, having a direct link to Dundee makes everything so easy.

“I miss less school and I don’t have long travel times on trains or the ferry, which means I am not over tired from travelling and I’m in the best possible physical condition before training.

“Gaining as many skills and learning as much as I possibly can through the opportunities BGK Academy provides is possible only through the service Loganair provides.

“Having this opportunity and support from people like Loganair helps me to be in the best condition I can.”

Mum says support is ‘a massive help’

Katie’s mum, Kay, said: “When we looked into how we could support Katie’s ambitions and give her the best chance possible, Loganair was the clear choice for travel to the mainland. A direct link to our destination is just so efficient and convenient.

“Having this support from Loganair is a massive help.”

Dundee Airport. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Luke Lovegrove, Loganair’s chief commercial officer, said: “We have a fantastic connection with our island communities and the regions we connect them to, such as Dundee.

“This puts us in a very fortunate position to support people like Katie.

“She is an inspirational young woman who is determined to encourage greater participation in sport for all, but particularly other young people who might not have the same opportunities to access professional football as those on the mainland.

“Our Flying’s For All initiative was designed specifically to support people like Katie, and I look forward to watching her career grow in Dundee and at home in Shetland.”

