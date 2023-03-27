North parents’ anger at charges for School’s Out holiday Easter activities programme

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angry parents in the Highlands are being asked to ‘pay twice’ for holiday activities at local leisure centres.

The High Life Highland School’s Out Easter programme offers sports and activities from swimming to nature trails.

Parents with High Life membership – for a monthly fee – were always able to access most of the sessions for free.

But this time around, they are finding they have to pay.

High Life Highland say they have had to charge for some activities because their operating costs have gone up.

£85 for swimming lessons

One parent discovered they would have to pay a staggering £85 for swimming lessons at Easter.

Another parent found out, as he navigated the booking system, that four half-hour swimming sessions would cost £17.

This is on top of paying £22 a month for membership.

He said: “It seems unfair. I know they say they have been forced to do this because of rising costs. But we’re also having to watch what we spend.

“I have paid for the classes, because swimming and healthy activities are important – but it means I’ll have to cut back on something else.

“It’s like we’re being forced to pay twice.”

How does it work?

Every Easter, summer and October holidays, parents wait to find what activities will be available for kids.

Many people pay a monthly fee for a High Life Highland membership. Until now, members have had access to most School’s Out activities for free.

But when this Easter’s programme was released, disgruntled parents discovered they were going to have to pay for some activities.

Members get a 15% discount on the full price.

But the news still didn’t go down well.

On one of High Life Highland’s own Facebook pages, Thokozani Ka Musa wrote: “Why is it asking for payment with membership? Never paid for School’s Out programmes before, can someone help?”

To this, Inverness Leisure replied: “These activities are now chargeable. Thanks.”

Emma Blake pointed out: “It would have been useful to know about new pricing in advance.

“Also as discussed by many before a list of events with prices in advance of being able to book would be really helpful to customers. You used to publish a brochure.”

Eilidh Elizabeth was also confused as to why she was asked to pay for School’s Out Easter activities. This is despite being a High Life member.

Emma Nixon added: “I just went on to book the swimming lessons. It’s costing me £85. Bonkers.”

Julie C Greenhorn posted: “Just spoke to Inverness leisure and they confirmed that you pay even with full membership!”

In the past, the School’s Out programme has been in the spotlight for things going awry when parents pile on to book summer activities.

What’s with the new charges?

When we went to High Life Highland for a response, they gave a full and prompt one.

A spokesperson said: “Like so many other charitable organisations, High Life Highland (HLH) has seen its operating costs rising over the last year.”

The spokesperson said the organisation “had no alternative but to review our pricing model” to keep the charity sustainable.

They said the review means they can “continue delivering important services and protecting jobs”.

The spokesperson pointed out that, despite the “increasingly challenging cost-of-living crisis”, it was continuing with one “social safety net”.

This is the budget scheme that allows those on benefits to access activities for 50p.

However, they added: “One of the wider changes in pricing has been applied to our popular ‘School’s Out’ Activities Programme where we have had to introduce a charge for certain activities within the programme.

“In recognising the changes to ‘School’s Out’, highlife and budget members will receive a 15% discount which will be applied automatically when any such applicable activities are booked.”

The spokesperson also said that all-inclusive members will still get lots of activities – such as badminton, mini tennis and inflatable fun – for free.

