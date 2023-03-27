North parents’ anger at charges for School’s Out holiday Easter activities programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North parents’ anger at charges for School’s Out holiday Easter activities programme

Highland Council's leisure providers say their hand has been forced by increased operational costs.

By Sarah Bruce
A photo of Inverness Leisure centre (external) with pound signs next to it
The School's Out Easter activities were previously almost always free with monthly membership

Angry parents in the Highlands are being asked to ‘pay twice’ for holiday activities at local leisure centres.

The High Life Highland School’s Out Easter programme offers sports and activities from swimming to nature trails.

Parents with High Life membership – for a monthly fee – were always able to access most of the sessions for free.

But this time around, they are finding they have to pay.

High Life Highland say they have had to charge for some activities because their operating costs have gone up.

£85 for swimming lessons

One parent discovered they would have to pay a staggering £85 for swimming lessons at Easter.

Another parent found out, as he navigated the booking system, that four half-hour swimming sessions would cost £17.

This is on top of paying £22 a month for membership.

Some children holding onto the side of a swimming pool while in the water
Swimming lessons are now chargeable. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “It seems unfair. I know they say they have been forced to do this because of rising costs. But we’re also having to watch what we spend.

“I have paid for the classes, because swimming and healthy activities are important – but it means I’ll have to cut back on something else.

“It’s like we’re being forced to pay twice.”

How does it work?

Every Easter, summer and October holidays, parents wait to find what activities will be available for kids.

Many people pay a monthly fee for a High Life Highland membership. Until now, members have had access to most School’s Out activities for free.

But when this Easter’s programme was released, disgruntled parents discovered they were going to have to pay for some activities.

Members get a 15% discount on the full price.

But the news still didn’t go down well.

On one of High Life Highland’s own Facebook pages, Thokozani Ka Musa wrote: “Why is it asking for payment with membership? Never paid for School’s Out programmes before, can someone help?”

The High Life Highland logo - a multi-coloured star-type shape with English and Gaelic text
High Life Highland says rising costs has led to charges for the School’s Out Easter programme. Image: High Life Highland

To this, Inverness Leisure replied: “These activities are now chargeable. Thanks.”

Emma Blake pointed out: “It would have been useful to know about new pricing in advance.

“Also as discussed by many before a list of events with prices in advance of being able to book would be really helpful to customers. You used to publish a brochure.”

Eilidh Elizabeth was also confused as to why she was asked to pay for School’s Out Easter activities. This is despite being a High Life member.

Emma Nixon added: “I just went on to book the swimming lessons. It’s costing me £85. Bonkers.”

Julie C Greenhorn posted: “Just spoke to Inverness leisure and they confirmed that you pay even with full membership!”

In the past, the School’s Out programme has been in the spotlight for things going awry when parents pile on to book summer activities.

What’s with the new charges?

When we went to High Life Highland for a response, they gave a full and prompt one.

A spokesperson said: “Like so many other charitable organisations, High Life Highland (HLH) has seen its operating costs rising over the last year.”

The spokesperson said the organisation “had no alternative but to review our pricing model” to keep the charity sustainable.

They said the review means they can “continue delivering important services and protecting jobs”.

The spokesperson pointed out that, despite the “increasingly challenging cost-of-living crisis”, it was continuing with one “social safety net”.

This is the budget scheme that allows those on benefits to access activities for 50p.

However, they added: “One of the wider changes in pricing has been applied to our popular ‘School’s Out’ Activities Programme where we have had to introduce a charge for certain activities within the programme.

“In recognising the changes to ‘School’s Out’, highlife and budget members will receive a 15% discount which will be applied automatically when any such applicable activities are booked.”

The spokesperson also said that all-inclusive members will still get lots of activities – such as badminton, mini tennis and inflatable fun – for free.

