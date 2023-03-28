Ferries cancelled after fire crews called to blaze in engine room of CalMac ferry in Uig harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Ferries cancelled after fire crews called to blaze in engine room of CalMac ferry in Uig harbour

It is understood the ferry has been evacuated due to the ongoing incident.

By Louise Glen
Uig Harbour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Uig Harbour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Three fire crews were on standby after a fire was reported aboard the MV Hebrides in Uig Harbour.

Firefighters were called around 3.20pm to the blaze in the vessel’s engine room while it was still at sea.

Two fire crews are on the scene and another is making its way to the north of Skye.

Staff on board the ship extinguished the fire.

An assessment has been made of the situation and crews remain on standby.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have two appliances on standby in Uig Harbour and another crew is on its way.”

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “MV Hebrides is currently berthed in Uig after a fire broke out in the engine room during passage this afternoon.

“No-one was reported as injured and crew were able to extinguish the fire.”

Emergency services attended and have now been stood down.

She continued: “The vessel will remain berthed in Uig tonight.”

Cancellations

Uig-Lochmaddy-Uig and Uig-Tarbert cancelled today.

Wednesday March 29

The 7.30am Tarbert-Uig and the 9.40am Uig-Lochmaddy are cancelled.

There will be a review at 10am for sailings for the remainder of the day.

If service resumes, it will be an amended timetable.

 

 

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

