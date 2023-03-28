Ferries cancelled after fire crews called to blaze in engine room of CalMac ferry in Uig harbour

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three fire crews were on standby after a fire was reported aboard the MV Hebrides in Uig Harbour.

Firefighters were called around 3.20pm to the blaze in the vessel’s engine room while it was still at sea.

Two fire crews are on the scene and another is making its way to the north of Skye.

Staff on board the ship extinguished the fire.

An assessment has been made of the situation and crews remain on standby.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have two appliances on standby in Uig Harbour and another crew is on its way.”

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “MV Hebrides is currently berthed in Uig after a fire broke out in the engine room during passage this afternoon.

“No-one was reported as injured and crew were able to extinguish the fire.”

Emergency services attended and have now been stood down.

She continued: “The vessel will remain berthed in Uig tonight.”

Cancellations

Uig-Lochmaddy-Uig and Uig-Tarbert cancelled today.

Wednesday March 29

The 7.30am Tarbert-Uig and the 9.40am Uig-Lochmaddy are cancelled.

There will be a review at 10am for sailings for the remainder of the day.

If service resumes, it will be an amended timetable.