Protected bird of prey shot in the Cairngorms

An investigation has been launched after a protected bird of prey was shot near Grantown-on-Spey.

Officers received a report of a red kite being shot around 11.15am yesterday on the Lochindorb Estate.

It was found alive, but due to its injuries, had to be euthanized.

It was recovered with the assistance of the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA).

It is not the first time a red kite has been found dead or dying in the area. In December 2020 a red kite was found dead in the Cairngorms. It is believed it was poisoned in the Cairngorms.

Community police inspector Craig Johnstone said: “The red kite is a protected species and under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 it is illegal to kill them.

“I am asking anyone in the local community who may be able to help with our inquiries to come forward. If you were walking in the area on Monday then please let us know if you saw anything.

“In particular, if you saw quad bikes in the area or off road vehicles, then get in touch as even the smallest bit of information could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1760 of Monday March 27, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.