Dingwall man rescued after getting stuck up to his knees in mud

A man was pulled to dry land today after getting stuck in mud in Dingwall.

Rescue teams were scrambled to the town’s mudflats shortly after 4pm following reports of a man being up to his knees in the mud.

Paramedics, firefighters and local coastguard teams raced to the area near Ferry Road as concerns for the man’s welfare grew.

Coastguard teams from Inverness, Cromarty and Dornoch were scrambled to the scene after the alarm was raised at 4.15pm.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched two water rescue units from Inverness and Elgin alongside two appliances from Dingwall after the initial call came in at 4.38pm.

Upon arrival, crews worked together to pull the man from the quicksand.

He was placed in the hands of paramedics where his condition was assessed.

His condition is unknown.

Firefighters remained at the scene for around an hour before the stop message was received at around 5.32pm.