‘Islanders are furious’: Transport Minister hears concerns over withdrawal of Lochboisdale ferry

Island representatives met with the Transport Minister amid the decision to withdraw Lochboisdale’s ferry service for over five weeks.

Kevin Stewart met with island representatives, Transport Scotland and CalMac yesterday after he had spent less than 24 hours in the newly appointed position.

During the meeting, Mr Stewart expressed his concerns to CalMac and requested them to provide daily updates and weekly briefing meetings going forward.

Mr Stewart noted the current situation is due to a lack of resilience in the network.

As such, he would be reviewing progress on the vessels currently being built as a priority, as well as the main focus of getting the three vessels currently delayed in dry dock urgently back into service.

‘Something has gone badly wrong’

MSP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar, Alasdair Allan said: “I appreciate the new minister meeting with island representatives at short notice and for taking on board the key points made regarding the colossal impact CalMac’s service proposals will have on businesses and individuals in Uist.

“Islanders are justifiably furious to have this lifeline service withdrawn, just as some normality was resuming after the disruption caused by the Uig pier upgrade works and last month’s issues on the Sound of Harris.

“Something has clearly gone particularly badly wrong with this year’s dry dock schedule, and it is not right that South Uist should have to bear the brunt of yet another weeks-long period of zero ferry service.

“Uist cannot withstand this level of disruption, yet again, nor should it when other island routes elsewhere in the network are still functioning.”

‘Stretched beyond breaking point

After the meeting, Councillor Paul Steele, leader of the Comhairle praised Mr Stewart for his response to the problem.

“The fleet has been again stretched beyond breaking point as a result of the failure to deliver the annual maintenance programme to schedule.

“The minister clearly understands the gravity of the situation and is picking up where his predecessor left off by looking to work with islanders and their representatives directly.

“This is encouraging and I feel in Kevin Stewart we have a minister who we will work with very well.”

Uisdean Robertson, chair of Transportation and Infrastructure added: “The meeting with the minister was very productive.

“The minister has now invited the Comhairle to submit our mitigation plan that will avoid the loss of service to Lochboisdale and ensures island economies across the network are considered in a more balanced way than CalMac’s usual go-to option of cancelling services to South Uist.”

This comes less than two months after residents on the island of Coll launched a scheme to record the cost and impact of CalMac ferry disruptions.

In January, the island only had three sailings per week despite being given written assurances from CalMac that their winter service would improve.

Figures showed CalMac was paying out £215,000 to frustrated customers in the first four months of 2022-23 alone, an average of £53,000 per month.

Taxpayers were left to pick up the bill in a recent spate of “chaos, cancellations and delays” on west coast services to and from the islands.

Difficulties with an ageing fleet were compounded with two ferries under construction at the Ferguson shipyard with vessels five years late and significantly over-budget.

However, inability to sail in bad weather was listed as the main reason for cancellations.