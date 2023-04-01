‘Islanders are furious’: Transport Minister hears concerns over withdrawal of Lochboisdale ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Islanders are furious’: Transport Minister hears concerns over withdrawal of Lochboisdale ferry

Transport Minister hears concerns over withdrawal of Lochboisdale’s ferry service for over a month

By Chloe Irvine
Lochboisdale ferry terminal
The new Transport Minister met with island representitives over withdrawal of Lochboisdale ferry service. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Island representatives met with the Transport Minister amid the decision to withdraw Lochboisdale’s ferry service for over five weeks.

Kevin Stewart met with island representatives, Transport Scotland and CalMac yesterday after he had spent less than 24 hours in the newly appointed position.

During the meeting, Mr Stewart expressed his concerns to CalMac and requested them to provide daily updates and weekly briefing meetings going forward.

Mr Stewart noted the current situation is due to a lack of resilience in the network.

As such, he would be reviewing progress on the vessels currently being built as a priority, as well as the main focus of getting the three vessels currently delayed in dry dock urgently back into service.

New Holyrood MSPs oaths
Kevin Stewart, MSP. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘Something has gone badly wrong’

MSP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar, Alasdair Allan said: “I appreciate the new minister meeting with island representatives at short notice and for taking on board the key points made regarding the colossal impact CalMac’s service proposals will have on businesses and individuals in Uist.

“Islanders are justifiably furious to have this lifeline service withdrawn, just as some normality was resuming after the disruption caused by the Uig pier upgrade works and last month’s issues on the Sound of Harris.

“Something has clearly gone particularly badly wrong with this year’s dry dock schedule, and it is not right that South Uist should have to bear the brunt of yet another weeks-long period of zero ferry service.

“Uist cannot withstand this level of disruption, yet again, nor should it when other island routes elsewhere in the network are still functioning.”

Alasdair Allan MSP.

‘Stretched beyond breaking point

After the meeting, Councillor Paul Steele, leader of the Comhairle praised Mr Stewart for his response to the problem.

“The fleet has been again stretched beyond breaking point as a result of the failure to deliver the annual maintenance programme to schedule.

“The minister clearly understands the gravity of the situation and is picking up where his predecessor left off by looking to work with islanders and their representatives directly.

“This is encouraging and I feel in Kevin Stewart we have a minister who we will work with very well.”

Uisdean Robertson, chair of Transportation and Infrastructure added: “The meeting with the minister was very productive.

Councillor Uisdean Robertson
Councillor Uisdean Robertson.

“The minister has now invited the Comhairle to submit our mitigation plan that will avoid the loss of service to Lochboisdale and ensures island economies across the network are considered in a more balanced way than CalMac’s usual go-to option of cancelling services to South Uist.”

This comes less than two months after residents on the island of Coll launched a scheme to record the cost and impact of CalMac ferry disruptions.

In January, the island only had three sailings per week despite being given written assurances from CalMac that their winter service would improve.

Figures showed CalMac was paying out £215,000 to frustrated customers in the first four months of 2022-23 alone, an average of £53,000 per month.

Taxpayers were left to pick up the bill in a recent spate of “chaos, cancellations and delays” on west coast services to and from the islands.

Difficulties with an ageing fleet were compounded with two ferries under construction at the Ferguson shipyard with vessels five years late and significantly over-budget.

However, inability to sail in bad weather was listed as the main reason for cancellations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Two people have died following a crash on the A85 between Tyndrum and Dalmally on Friday. Image: Google Maps.
Two people killed following serious collision on A85
The events are open to all ages and abilities. Image Katie Noble Photography
Kidical Mass cycle event hopes to boost numbers during coronation weekend
Firefighters were called to assist coastguard teams at the mudflats in Dingwall following reports of a man being stuck in the mud. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Dingwall man rescued after getting stuck up to his knees in mud
A red kite was shot on Lochindorb Estate on Monday. Image: Supplied
Man, 56, arrested and released after red kite shot on Highland estate
Highland Fold will be open for business offering treats for those who arrive by car, foot, bike or horseback. Image: Highland Fold/ Facebook.
Bring your horse - Highland Fold ice cream offers paddock for those who want…
Residents have been campaigning against housing being developed at the Lonan Drive glen for years. Image: Kevin Mcglynn
Residents protest against plans for housing at controversial Oban site
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Highland gamekeeper who fired a shotgun at a 'precious' sparrowhawk has been fined ?1,575 for the 'abhorrent' act. Rory Parker was caught firing two shots into the sky on the Moy Estate on September 16 2021 Picture shows; Convicted Highland gamekeeper Rory Parker and a female sparrowhawk . N/A. Supplied by RSPB Scotland (left) / Scottish Life/Ronald Findlay (right) Date; Unknown
Video: Highland gamekeeper fined after blasting protected sparrowhawk with shotgun
Worker holding Amte battery cell
Amte secures £580,000 loan from Highlands and Islands Enterprise for Thurso factory
Iona
Iona and Fionnphort breakwater and overnight berthing consultation to take place
Fewer than 600 birds are believed to remain in existence across Scotland. Image: PA
Campaign launched to protect the future of rare capercaillie in the Cairngorms National Park

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Highland gamekeeper who fired a shotgun at a 'precious' sparrowhawk has been fined ?1,575 for the 'abhorrent' act. Rory Parker was caught firing two shots into the sky on the Moy Estate on September 16 2021 Picture shows; Convicted Highland gamekeeper Rory Parker and a female sparrowhawk . N/A. Supplied by RSPB Scotland (left) / Scottish Life/Ronald Findlay (right) Date; Unknown
Video: Highland gamekeeper fined after blasting protected sparrowhawk with shotgun
2
From the front: Head chef at Tyron Ellul (right) with new owner of Tolbooth, Paul Mair (left), in Stonehaven with the rest of the staff. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Owner of Aberdeen’s popular Cafe Boheme to take over Stonehaven’s Tolbooth restaurant
3
North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden has spoken out about long ambulance delays after his father was left waiting outside ARI. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘It can’t go on like this’: North-east MSP slams long ambulance delays after dad’s…
4
The Hampton by Hilton Hotel has recently been empty. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A warm welcome or worries about pressure on Westhill facilities? Community reacts to news…
7
5
Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
6
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Tom Didcott is allergic to meat Picture shows; Tom Didcott. Beauly. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; 14/03/2023
Man could die if he eats meat because tiny creature bit him

More from Press and Journal

Four appliances are attending the house fire in Kincorth.
Emergency services in attendance at Aberdeen house fire
Pictured left to right: Graeme Bruce of Burns Construction, Paul Moffatt of Henry Riley, and Robert Copland of Burns Construction. Image: West Coast Estates.
New Aberdeen Co-op store expected to provide 30 jobs set to open in April
Crowds had a fantastic night at the P&J Live venue. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Did you dance the night away with Clubland at P&J Live?
Basshunter in full flow in front of thousands of Clubland fan at P&J Live. All images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Dance legends raise the roof for ravers in Clubland's 20th anniversary gig at P&J…
The summit of Creag Bhalg. Image: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Creag Bhalg in the Cairngorms
Nature Watch: Spring’s sweet chorus of birds and frogs
Brave model Kevin Wilson
Aberdeen dad-of-four ready to give back to Friends of Anchor after battle with aggressive…
Yvie's husband Gordon is in Los Angeles with work - so that means one thing, decorating.
Yvie Burnett is on a mission with a house makeover
PawPalz members Toby, Irene, Lindy, Alistair, Seth, Helen and Ralph out with their dogs. Image: Ralph Greig. 
PawPalz peer support group celebrates the power of the pack
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Graeme Stewart reckons Buckie Thistle have character for tense Highland League run-in

Editor's Picks

Most Commented